"Sometimes on Twitter people just get to talking and think they can say anything" - Shaquille O'Neal comments on his recent beef with a Twitter troll

LA Lakers and Miami Heat legend Shaquille O'Neal recently got into a beef with a Twitter troll. O'Neal lashed out at the troll, who said that "Diesel" would not have won a championship without Kobe Bryant. Shaq elaborated on his comments during a recent interview.

The Hall of Fame center spoke to Complex about a variety of topics. One of the topics was his response to a Twitter troll. Shaq explained that it takes a whole team to win an NBA championship and not just an individual.

"No star can win without the other guy," O'Neal said. "How many would Magic (Johnson) have won without Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar)? How many would Kenny (Smith) have without Hakeem (Olajuwon)? I was just in my moment where, sometimes on Twitter people just get to talking and think they can say anything."

Shaq discusses the Warriors dynasty, the 2001 Lakers, Steph Curry's rise to icon status and the modern NBA big man. "Most of these big guys they have now are powder puffs. They want to shoot jumpers."Shaq discusses the Warriors dynasty, the 2001 Lakers, Steph Curry's rise to icon status and the modern NBA big man. complex.com/sports/shaq-bi… "Most of these big guys they have now are powder puffs. They want to shoot jumpers."Shaq discusses the Warriors dynasty, the 2001 Lakers, Steph Curry's rise to icon status and the modern NBA big man. complex.com/sports/shaq-bi…

O'Neal acknowledged that his response was a product of the heat of the moment. Shaq mentioned that debates like that on social media usually do not matter. He pointed out how he and Kobe would not have won any titles without certain role players.

"Conversations like that don’t matter. Saying, 'He wouldn’t have won without Kobe,' I know that," O'Neal said. "And guess what? I wouldn't have won without Rick Fox, and Brian Shaw and Big Shot Bob (Horry). I wouldn't have won without my team, but I was the head of the snake, and that's all that mattered."

For those curious about what O'Neal told the Twitter troll, it was basically the same explanation he gave to Complex. The only difference was that he called the troll a "big dummy" on Twitter.

SHAQ.SOL @SHAQ @barryclayauthor @LegionHoops no person can win without another star big dummy how many would magic have without kareem how many would kenny smith have without hakeem wtf u talking about i hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up @barryclayauthor @LegionHoops no person can win without another star big dummy how many would magic have without kareem how many would kenny smith have without hakeem wtf u talking about i hate dumb ass people enjoy my stats and stf up

Shaquille O'Neal spent over $25,000 paying for everyone's dinner during a date

Shaquille O'Neal at the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder fight

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his kindness and generosity. Well, Shaq was feeling very generous during a recent date at Jue Lan Club in New York City. According to Carlos Greer of Page Six, the "Inside the NBA" analyst spent more than $25,000 to pay for everyone's dinner that night.

Greer added that O'Neal wanted to keep it a secret to everyone who was dining at the time. Shaq paid for about 40 tables, while also giving out generous tips to the restaurant staff. Jue Lan Club is a fancy Chinese restaurant famous for serving dishes such as Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and chicken satay.

"We're told O'Neal apparently wanted to keep his generosity a secret from fellow diners," Greer wrote. "He asked the staff not to mention that he was paying the bill for over 40 tables until he left the restaurant, according to our source.

"We're told the bill amounted to 'well over $25,000' in checks. O'Neal was also 'extremely generous' to Jue Lan's staff."

Per On Sunday, someone paid the bills of every single person at Manhattan's Jue Lan Club.The generous patron even bought dinner for the entire staff.The gesture totaled "over $25,000" and gave servers “the biggest tip they’d ever received.”Per @PageSix , that person was @Shaq. On Sunday, someone paid the bills of every single person at Manhattan's Jue Lan Club.The generous patron even bought dinner for the entire staff. The gesture totaled "over $25,000" and gave servers “the biggest tip they’d ever received.”Per @PageSix, that person was @Shaq. https://t.co/HnEbjTW69i

As for the identity of Shaq's date, she was Dr. Jaime Johnston. Carlos Greer of Page Six revealed on a different report that she is the CEO of Kin Essentials. Dr. Johnson said that she and Shaq were not on a date, but on a business meeting.

