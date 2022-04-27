“Somewhere Michael Jordan is rolling his eyes… Jordan is looking from a distance saying ‘what are they doing?’ - Skip Bayless on Kevin Durant’s ‘nonchalant’ attitude after getting swept by the Celtics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been lambasted for his performances as the Boston Celtics eliminated the Nets from the postseason.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless spoke about how Durant doesn't have the mentality of Michael Jordan. Durant exchanged pleasantries with the Celtics after the game. Bayless said:

"What concerned me the most about Kevin's psyche is that – as widely gifted as he is – I was no longer sure about his competitive psyche. If you'r,e to me, by far the best player in the game, and they sense a certain nonchalance from you about winning or losing, it doesn't really matter, the whole team is going to play uninspired basketball, and they did.

"Somewhere, Michael Jordan is rolling his eyes. These wildly gifted players in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Jordan is looking from a distance saying, ‘What are they doing?' Kyrie was not at all upset last night, and I don't think Kevin was either. He was very nonchalant and matter of fact."

Durant was held to 26.3 points per game in the series, while he shot 38.6%, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Somewhere Michael Jordan is rolling his eyes. These wildly gifted players in KD and Kyrie weren't at all upset last night." — Kevin Durant on his season: "No regrets...no crying over spilled milk.""Somewhere Michael Jordan is rolling his eyes. These wildly gifted players in KD and Kyrie weren't at all upset last night." — @RealSkipBayless Kevin Durant on his season: "No regrets...no crying over spilled milk.""Somewhere Michael Jordan is rolling his eyes. These wildly gifted players in KD and Kyrie weren't at all upset last night." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/ku8xHPzPGO

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets' season

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game 3

The Nets came into this season with championship aspirations as heavy favorites with a Big Three of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Fast forward to April. Harden is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving missed most of the season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. And the Nets have just been swept in the first round of the postseason by the Boston Celtics.

Suffice to say, things haven't gone according to plan. The Boston Celtics defense suffocated Durant and Irving, despite being offensive juggernauts.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets are the first team in NBA history to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from three in the playoffs and get eliminated. The Nets are the first team in NBA history to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from three in the playoffs and get eliminated. https://t.co/CrKoqgwNt1

Simmons' acquisition made no difference. The Australian never played a single minute due to a back injury despite reports of him being possibly healthy for Game 4. Without Simmons, the Nets offense was run by Irving, Goran Dragic and Kevin Durant. They desperately missed the defensive stalwart's ability to orchestrate the offense along with his size and length.

Things are looking very bleak for the Nets organization as a summer full of question marks is on the horizon. Irving's future and possible coaching changes are at the top of the priority list for Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein