"Son i fell asleep halfway thru": NBA fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'thoughtful' answer on offseason work ethic

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 07:17 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
NBA fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'thoughtful' answer on offseason work ethic - Source: Imagn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to lead the OKC Thunder once more, after steering the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship last season. Ahead of this season, Gilgeous-Alexander continued to double down on his game as he looks to anchor the Thunder to back-to-back titles.

Ad

During the Thunder's media day, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about his offseason work ethic, expressing how important it was for him to continue working on himself despite not having games.

“It has made me," he said. "I was never a player that jumped out of the gym or had any insane talents. I had to work for it. I had to craft and carve and mold myself into this player that I am today. And I’ll never forget that.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, NBA fans were not impressed as they criticized SGA for being verbose in his statements.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others likened Gilgeous-Alexander's articulation to other memes.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander won the regular season MVP and became the scoring champion last season. He was also the Finals MVP for the Thunder's championship run, where they defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

He averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game to steer the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets candid on superstar teammate's resolve after championship run

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also given his props to his co-star Jalen Williams for his offseason work following his wrist injury. According to the Thunder superstar, Williams kept himself in shape throughout the offseason, while having a cast on his wrist.

Ad
“Dub is a warrior. He just did whatever it took. And he’s been that all year. He’s been that since he got here. He’s been that for us. He’s been like a Swiss Army knife and just does whatever. We have no bigs, he plays the 5. Has a broken wrist, he has 40 in the finals," he said.
Ad

Williams picked up the injury during their 2025 playoffs run. He went on to score 40 points in Game 5 of the finals.

Williams is expected to return for the Thunder on opening night, adding to the Thunder's offensive firepower, headlined by Gilgeous-Alexander.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications