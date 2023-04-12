Michael Jordan's competitive nature boosted his self-confidence. The Chicago Bulls legend fed off challenges throughout his career. It extended off the court too. Jordan's love for golf and gambling was no secret.

During the 1992 NBA season, NHL great Jeremy Roenick and MJ happened to play 36 holes on the same day that the latter had a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roenick recalled an incredible story about Jordan's competitiveness that day on one of Chicago's radio programs called the "McNeil & Parkins Show."

The NHL great and Jordan happened to bet on their golf game. The latter lost two rounds and thousands of dollars. Jordan then proceeded to bet on scoring 40 and beating the Cavs by 20 after Roenick claimed he would bet his winnings from their golf game on Cleveland against the Bulls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Roenick said (via GOLF):

“We played a round, I beat him for a couple thousand and got ready to leave … Now, the Bulls are playing that night. They played Cleveland that night. I’m thinking he’s leaving, it’s 10 o’clock. He goes, ‘No, let’s go play again.’

“So we go and fill up a bag full of ice and Coors Light and walk again. We roll around another 18 and I take him for another couple [thousand dollars].

"Now we’ve been drinking all afternoon and he’s going from Sunset Ridge to the stadium, to play a game. I’m messing around. I’m like, “I’m gonna call my bookie. All the money you just lost to me, I’m putting on Cleveland.’"

“He goes, ‘I’ll tell you what. I’ll bet you that we’ll win by 20 points and I have more than 40 [points].’ I’m like, ‘Done.’ Son of a gun goes out and scores 52 and they win by 26 points or something.”

Michael Jordan rarely failed to deliver on his claims about dominating an NBA game. Once MJ "took it personally," it was over for the opposition. The Chicago Bulls legend fed on these challenges to become one of the greatest players or arguably the greatest ever.

Jordan wanted to win at all costs, and despite losing his money on the golf course against Jeremy Roenick, the six-time champion salvaged his pride by doing what he does best, playing basketball and dominating his opponents.

Cavs were one of Michael Jordan's favorite opponents

Michael Jordan torched almost every team he played against, but the Cleveland Cavaliers received some extra love from "His Airness." Jordan averaged 30.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. His scoring average against the Cavs is the third-highest among teams he has played at least 60 times in his career.

Michael Jordan also holds a 42-25 win/loss record over the Cavaliers. He holds a 14-6 record against the franchise in the playoffs. Jordan wended 5-0 in series wins against the Cavaliers.

Click here to read Jeremy Roenick's anecdote on Michael Jordan.

Poll : 0 votes