"Sophie Cunningham GOAT" - WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark's Fever edge Washington Mystics in preseason OT thriller

In Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever's preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday, the seventh-year guard put on an impressive display, logging 21 points and eight rebounds over 34 minutes of action.

Ad

With Caitlin Clark on the sidelines nursing some left leg tightness, Cunningham seized the opportunity to make a statement in her debut.

While the Fever went down early, getting outscored 24-13 in the first quarter, Cunningham's play kept them in the game as she began to make her presence felt on the offensive end of the floor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By the time the two teams went into the half, Indiana was down just three, but Cunningham wasn't done yet. In the third quarter, she picked up where she left off in the second, helping Indiana outscore Washington 19-13, while staving off a late-game comeback attempt by the Mystics.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

During overtime, Cunningham added another two points, Makayla Timpson added four points and Jaelyn Brown added two, giving the Fever a 79-74 win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to Cunningham's impressive play, fans were quick to shower her with praise on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Sophie Cunningham GOAT I've seen enough," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Let's Go Fever," another added.

Others joked about Cunningham calling the move to Indiana a welcome change and a breath of fresh air before the start of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"'"A fresh [breath] of air' - Sophie Cunningham," another replied.

"If you didn’t know Sophie Cunningham… you do now!!" one replied.

Looking at the latest news surrounding Caitlin Clark's status following absence in Fever's preseason thriller

As previously mentioned, heading into Saturday's preseason showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics, Caitlin Clark's status was up in the air.

Ad

While Clark calmed fears by telling fans that she was dealing with a bit of tightness in her left leg, her absence from this weekend's preseason opener marks her first DNP in six years.

Clark has never missed a game throughout her time at Iowa and her rookie season.

Because of that, there's been some concern that she could sit out Sunday's preseason showcase against the Brazilian women's national team at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye arena.

Ad

Newly appointed coach Stephanie White also spoke about the situation with the media.

"I mean, look, the biggest thing is we have to think long term," White said (via IndyStar). ... "We want to make sure we're extra cautious and put her health first and foremost."

Despite that, the expectation is that Clark will suit up on Sunday for Indiana's preseason game at her alma mater.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More