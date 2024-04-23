"Sorriest announcers on the planet" - NBA fans clown 76ers broadcasters for jinxing Philadelphia vs Knicks

In the final minute of Game 2, the Philadelphia 76ers looked well on their way to a win. After collapsing in the final moments, fans are bashing the team's announcers for being a jinx.

Before the game was over, the broadcasters were talking like the game had already been one. They were applauding the 76ers for winning on the road and swinging home court advantage in their favor. In a pair of jaw-dropping sequences, the Knicks swung the momentum and walked out with a three-point win.

As this snippet began bouncing around on social media, NBA fans jabbed at the broadcast team for speaking too soon.

Knicks fans weren't the only ones to make jokes at the annoucners' expense. Even Philadelphia chimed in with their disdain for the broadcast team.

"Anything Alaa says doesn’t count he’s the worst broadcaster in the league," one fan said.

"Par for the course. We hate our announcers here in Philly. They’re awful," another fan said.

"I’d rather listen to Stan Van Gundy than listen to the local broadcast," one fan said.

The 76ers home announce team consists of former NBA player Alaa Abdelnaby and former Olympics and NFL broadcaster Kate Scott.

What happened toward the end of 76ers vs Knicks Game 2?

The final 30 seconds of Game 2 started with Kyle Lowry splitting a pair of free-throws to put the 76ers up by five. The Knicks quickly got downcourt, and Jalen Brunson got a 3-point off quickly over Tyrese Maxey. Thanks to a favorable bounce, the shot went in to put New York down two.

Following the make, Lowry quickly inbounded the ball to Maxey to get the clock running again. Brunson and Josh Hart tried to trap him in the corner, and the All-Star guard ended up slipping. The Knicks recovered the loose ball and kicked it to Donte DiVincenzo on the wing for a three.

DiVincenzo couldn't get the shot to fall, but Isaiah Hartenstein secured an offensive rebound. The Knicks guard ended up relocating to the top of the key, where the ball found him again. This time, DiVincenzo knocked down the clutch three to put the Knicks up one.

The Sixers got a good look on the other end to try and take the league, but Hartenstein altered Maxey's shot. Joel Embiid got a shot off as time expired following a pair of OG Anunoby free-throws, but couldn't connect.

Amid the chaotic ending, the Knicks took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. The two teams travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Thursday night.

