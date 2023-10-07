"Sorry that's Michael Jordan": Anthony Edwards' bamboozling move on Maxi Kleber leaves NBA fans stunned 

Anthony Edwards has drawn plenty of comparisons to Michael Jordan over the years, with fans pointing out that the young standout looks like Jordan at certain angles. During the Minnesota Timberwolves' second preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks this weekend, Edwards drew comparisons to Michael Jordan once more with a stunning move.

As he pushed the pace and brought the ball up the court he stopped on a dime, using his pivot foot to create space before draining a beautiful bank shot over Maxi Kleber, who has proven to be one of the Mavericks' most reliable defenders over the years.

As the Timberwolves look to make it two straight wins over the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards has created a ton of buzz on social media with his stellar play so far. After missing the team's first preseason game thanks to an ankle injury, Edwards' activity in the second meeting between the two has given fans plenty to discuss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the dazzling move below, as well as some of the reactions from fans to the impressive move.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at the upcoming season for Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves

This season will see the Minnesota Timberwolves look to improve on their 2022-23 season, which saw them eliminated from the play-in round. Throughout the course of last season, more and more questions were raised about the fit of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert alongside one another.

While there was speculation that the team could part ways with Towns given that the team had just recently traded for Rudy Gobert, that wasn't the case. With Anthony Edwards poised to take yet another leap in the 2023-24 season, the Timberwolves have remained committed to the big three.

Following an impressive stint in the FIBA World Cup with Team USA, a lot of the Timberwolves hope rests on Edwards' shoulders. Although the Timberwolves front office bolstered their roster this offseason, the team's ceiling seems to be reliant on Edwards.

If Anthony Edwards remains healthy and sustains the high level of play fans have come to expect, the team could be in for a big year.