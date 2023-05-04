"Sounds like a failure to me" - NBA fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for refusing to do exit interviews

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks endured a disappointing end to their 2022-23 season. Despite finishing as the league's leading record holder and the favorite to win it all, Milwaukee shockingly lost their first-round playoff series against the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat.

It was only the sixth time in NBA history that a No. 1 seed failed to advance to the second round. In the Bucks' case, it was arguably the biggest upset for any top-seeded team. Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a heartfelt response after Milwaukee's elimination Game 5 loss when asked if this was a failure from the Bucks' standpoint.

The "Greek Freak" lashed out at a reporter, saying:

"Do you get a promotion every year? In your job? No, right? So every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal — which is to get a promotion, to be able to take care of your family, provide a house for them, or take care of your parents.

"You work towards a goal — it’s not a failure. It’s steps to success. I don’t want to make it personal. There’s always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That’s what you’re telling me. I’m asking you a question, yes or no? Exactly. So why you ask me that question? It’s the wrong question."

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a lot of love for this well-thought response. However, the Milwaukee Bucks' refused to do their exit interviews.

Antetokounmpo's post-game comments have now come back to haunt him as fans used that to mock Milwaukee for not doing their exit interviews.

Here's what one fan wrote on Twitter:

"sounds like a failure to me"

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm sounds like a failure to me sounds like a failure to me @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm 😂 sounds like a failure to me

More reactions followed:

david @Davidlemke15 @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm Wtf? That’s pretty common to do a exit meeting.. I mean shit even in high school hall we had that @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm Wtf? That’s pretty common to do a exit meeting.. I mean shit even in high school hall we had that 😂😂

IKD @ESPNneedsIKD @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm I didn’t even know you were allowed to do this @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm I didn’t even know you were allowed to do this

Mich M. @MirazNBA @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm This what happens when NBA media keeps slandering players just off tiny parts of their quotes. @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm This what happens when NBA media keeps slandering players just off tiny parts of their quotes.

♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm Sounds like they think the season was a failure @TheNBACentral @eric_nehm Sounds like they think the season was a failure

Milwaukee Bucks might fail to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with a better roster

The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to have the deepest roster this season. They had arguably their best team around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee was a top-four defensive team with a top-five net rating. They had the ideal balance on offense and defense.

However, most of their integral players, who are also aging, are entering free agency. Khris Middleton has a player option, while Brook Lopez, Jae Crowder, Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews are all unrestricted free agents entering the summer.

Middleton experienced another injury-riddled year, which hampered his impact on the floor. The Bucks may not be keen to offer him a max contract. Meanwhile, Lopez is 35 and is coming off one of his best seasons.

However, re-signing him will take a toll on the Bucks' salary cap flexibility. His age could see the Bucks contemplate offering him a long-term deal.

Crowder is a piece they should look to bring back, but he sounded off about collecting DNPs in the playoffs and might not be re-signed. Meanwhile, Ingles may also command a sum that the Bucks may not be able to offer.

Matthews had a mediocre season, averaging 3.4 points, shooting 31.5% from deep. He is 36 and likely won't move the needle for Milwaukee.

The Bucks may struggle to put pieces like these around Giannis Antetokounmpo moving forward, especially with the salary cap restrictions that will be in place once the new CBA contract is in effect next season.

