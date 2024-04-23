"Sounds like refs had money on the Knicks" - NBA fans call out referees as 76ers-Knicks L2M report exposes major calls blown in crunch time

The L2M (Last Two-Minute) Report regarding the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks has just been revealed to the public. Fans now have insight into the missed calls by referees during Game 2 of the playoff series, revealing the league's review of the game's officiating.

The ending of the Sixers-Knicks game was a wild one. New York found a way to come back from trailing the entire game. In the most important part of the game, the team was able to tie the game. However, many saw the sequence and thought that it should've gone Philly's way.

The officials missed some of the most crucial plays from both teams last night. One of the most important calls, which happens to be Nick Nurse's attempt to call a timeout, was part of it.

According to Tim Bontemps, an ESPN insider, OG Anunoby should've been called for a defensive three-second violation. A foul on Joel Embiid should've also been called during the last two minutes. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were pulling on Tyrese Maxey's jersey late in the game and it should've been called a foul in both instances.

Finally, Nurse's attempt to call a timeout was neither recognized or granted by the officials.

After the fans saw this, they couldn't help but call out the referees for missing the crucial calls that would've shifted the course of the game. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

"Sounds like refs had money on the Knicks," one fan said.

"That ref crew shouldn't be able to ref another playoff game," another fan called out the officials.

"Replay the last 30 seconds @NBA," a fan even called out the league's social media acocunt.

There are a few fans who thought the Sixers were to blame for not executing their game plan properly.

"The Sixers still would’ve won but failed to do basically anything well in the last minute of the game," a fan commented.

"Whine about missed calls? Yes," one fan made fun of the Sixers.

"So basically Sixers screwed," another fan called out Philly.

The Sixers have Game 3 to redeem themselves and get back to the series.

76ers plan to file complaint to NBA after Game 2 loss

The 76ers aren't happy with the results of their second game against the Knicks. After a lack of calls in their favor during the final two minutes, the Sixers lost the game and are now down 0-2. After their loss, the team officially filed a grievance with the league.

The NBA has not released a statement regarding the team's complaints. However, it could be further investigated by proper league authorities.

