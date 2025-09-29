"Sounds like he been talking to Michael Jordan" - NBA fans stunned as Anthony Edwards vows to rack up monster stats only against weaker rivals

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is motivated for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. On Monday's media day, Edwards expressed his desire to be better. The star guard is coming off his second straight loss in the Western Conference finals. Due to this, he wants to make certain improvements to his game.The three-time NBA All-Star has established himself as one of the best young stars. However, there has been criticism of his playoff performances, particularly after suffering back-to-back conference finals losses.Ahead of the new season, Edwards revealed that he has a new goal. One of the main goals he's set out to do is set a new career-high scoring against weaker opponents.Edwards is already considered one of the best scoring guards in the league. This season, fans could see a different and more aggressive version of him. After revealing his plans in front of the media, fans became excited about what they could see from the Wolves star.Here are some of what the fans said about Ant-Man.&quot;It sound like Edwards been talking to MJ lol. That what u supposed to do to weak teams, drop 50 and rest in the 4th quarter lol,&quot; a fan said.A-Dub @Redmo7LINK@TheDunkCentral @JaceFrederick It sound like Edwards been talking to MJ lol. That what u supposed to do to weak teams, drop 50 and rest in the 4th quarter lol&quot;Taking Anthony Edward’s over against sorry teams lol noted,&quot; another fan is ready to bet on Edwards.&quot;He thinks he’s playing my career😂😂😂 he really one of us,&quot; one fan commented.Other fans started to mention which teams Edwards could perform well against.&quot;the hornets are shaking rn,&quot; someone commented.PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@TheDunkCentral @JaceFrederick the hornets are shaking rn&quot;He is talking about the Lakers😭,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Can’t wait for that wizards game in December on a Thursday 🤣,&quot; one fan said.Especially when facing less formidable opponents, fans are eager to watch how Anthony Edwards performs next season.Anthony Edwards is ready to address his turnover issuesLast season, Anthony Edwards struggled with handling the ball. As a result, he averaged 3.2 turnovers in the 79 games he's played in. It was the second-highest average of his career.This summer, he went to work to improve how he handles the ball.“My physical therapist, D-Hines, he’s the best in the world by the way, he gave me these gloves, ball handling gloves,” Edwards said on Monday. “I think that was the best idea he’s ever had, and me and C-Hines, have been working on ball handling all summer. And I’ve never been able to handle the ball this good in my life.”Over the past three seasons, Anthony Edwards has averaged over three turnovers a game. It was a significant increase in his turnover rate since entering the league. During his rookie season, he averaged just 2.2.This season, Edwards wants to be a reliable star, leader and teammate when it comes to protecting the ball.