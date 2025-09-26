"Wasting a lot of energy": 3x NBA All-Star points out major Anthony Edwards flaw as T'Wolves star studies Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant techniques 

As he gets closer to the start of his prime, Anthony Edwards is eager to add more tools to his offensive arsenal. Ahead of his sixth season in the NBA, one former All-Star offered a piece of advice to the emerging superstar.Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Edwards has blossomed into one of the game's top young stars. His production has gone up every year, and it's yielded positive results for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are fresh off their second straight appearance in the Western Conference finals, falling just short against the OKC Thunder.When it comes to his training, Anthony Edwards has noted wanting to develop a post-up game similar to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Following these remarks, three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas chimed in with his thoughts.Arenas feels Edwards can learn something from Jordan and Kobe, but it isn't post moves. Instead, it's how to properly handle himself when multiple defenders are thrown at him.&quot;I hear Ant looking to add that MJ/Kobe post work to his bag,&quot; Arenas wrote on Threads. &quot;Once he learns how to conserve energy like them he’s gonna be much more dangerous. Right now he’s wasting a lot of energy and athleticism when he’s doubled and tripled.&quot; Post by @nochillgil View on ThreadsAt the age of 23, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 39.5% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards eager to become more playoff-ready star Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are good sources of inspiration for Anthony Edwards, as he could learn a lot from the two all-time greats. He is eager to add parts of their game in hopes of having similar success on the game's biggest stages.While on NBA Today Tuesday, insider Shams Charania opened up on Edwards looking to add a post-up presence to his game. The Minnesota Timberwolves believe if he can consistently score in this fashion, it could greatly help him in the postseason.&quot;Minnesota believes this part of his game potenitally will become a go-to element,&quot; Charania said. &quot;Especially as games start to stagnate down the stretch, get slower. Particularly come playoff time.&quot; Anthony Edwards heavily relies on his high-flying and athleticism to dominate in the regular season. That said, the game shifts to some degree during the postseason. Teams aren't running in transition as much, preferring to set up their half-court offense.If Edwards is able to add another weapon to his arsenal he can pull out when things tighten up, it should do wonders for him and the Timberwolves as they pursue a championship.