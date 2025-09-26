  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Wasting a lot of energy": 3x NBA All-Star points out major Anthony Edwards flaw as T'Wolves star studies Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant techniques 

"Wasting a lot of energy": 3x NBA All-Star points out major Anthony Edwards flaw as T'Wolves star studies Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant techniques 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:03 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
3x NBA All-Star points out major Anthony Edwards flaw (Source: Imagn)

As he gets closer to the start of his prime, Anthony Edwards is eager to add more tools to his offensive arsenal. Ahead of his sixth season in the NBA, one former All-Star offered a piece of advice to the emerging superstar.

Ad

Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Edwards has blossomed into one of the game's top young stars. His production has gone up every year, and it's yielded positive results for the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are fresh off their second straight appearance in the Western Conference finals, falling just short against the OKC Thunder.

When it comes to his training, Anthony Edwards has noted wanting to develop a post-up game similar to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Following these remarks, three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas chimed in with his thoughts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Arenas feels Edwards can learn something from Jordan and Kobe, but it isn't post moves. Instead, it's how to properly handle himself when multiple defenders are thrown at him.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I hear Ant looking to add that MJ/Kobe post work to his bag," Arenas wrote on Threads. "Once he learns how to conserve energy like them he’s gonna be much more dangerous. Right now he’s wasting a lot of energy and athleticism when he’s doubled and tripled."
Ad
Ad

At the age of 23, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards eager to become more playoff-ready star

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are good sources of inspiration for Anthony Edwards, as he could learn a lot from the two all-time greats. He is eager to add parts of their game in hopes of having similar success on the game's biggest stages.

Ad

While on NBA Today Tuesday, insider Shams Charania opened up on Edwards looking to add a post-up presence to his game. The Minnesota Timberwolves believe if he can consistently score in this fashion, it could greatly help him in the postseason.

"Minnesota believes this part of his game potenitally will become a go-to element," Charania said. "Especially as games start to stagnate down the stretch, get slower. Particularly come playoff time."
Ad
Ad

Anthony Edwards heavily relies on his high-flying and athleticism to dominate in the regular season. That said, the game shifts to some degree during the postseason. Teams aren't running in transition as much, preferring to set up their half-court offense.

If Edwards is able to add another weapon to his arsenal he can pull out when things tighten up, it should do wonders for him and the Timberwolves as they pursue a championship.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications