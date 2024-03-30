Name-dropping Steph Curry in a song isn't new in the music industry. Curry has been mentioned in over 10 songs so far in his career. Recently, Curry was mentioned in a song by Beyonce and fans were not impressed.

Beyonce recently released her latest album, "Cowboy Carter," with eight songs. In one of the songs from the album, 'SPAGHETTI,’ the pop star name-dropped the Warriors star's name in the lyrics. The lines are:

“They salty, they shootin', like Curry (One, two, three). One hand on my holster, then pass it to Hova (Woo).”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cowboy Carter" is the second album in Beyonce's trilogy project. Previously, she dropped ‘Renaissance,’ the first album of the trilogy.

After ESPN posted about Curry's name getting dropped in Beyonce's song, NBA fans were unhappy with it.

A fan commented,

"Beyonce and Jay-Z are done."

Another fan wrote,

“Sounds a little Diddy ish to me”

NBA fans troll Beyonce

NBA fans troll Beyonce

NBA fans troll Beyonce

NBA fans troll Beyonce

Beyonce isn't the only singer who has dropped Curry's name in a song. Last year, Sexxy Red, the American rapper, dropped Curry's name in her song "SkeeYee."

Steph Curry reacts to Draymond Green getting ejected against Magic

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been struggling this season. They are at the 10th spot in the Western Conference, right ahead of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are just one game behind the Warriors to overthrow them from the Play-In Tournament.

Lately, Steph Curry’s frustration has been very apparent on the court. Draymond Green's recent ejection against the Orlando Magic witnessed an emotional outburst from Curry on the court.

After the game, Curry told the media that the Warriors need Green on the court, given the team’s struggle.

"All I'll say is we need him. He knows that. We all know that," Curry said (h/t USA Today). "Whatever it takes to keep him on the floor — him be available — that's what's got to happen, especially at this point in the year."

It was not just Curry who was disappointed by Green’s ejection in the game. Coach Steve Kerr also said that Green getting ejected was “unforgivable.”

If the Warriors do not make the playoffs, the elimination will be a big blow to Curry's legacy. Despite the four-time NBA champion's outstanding performance, the Warriors have struggled throughout the season.