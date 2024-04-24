"Spanked them both games!" - NBA fans berate Phoenix Suns after going down 2-0 vs Timberwolves following blowout loss

The Phoenix Suns are down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a second straight blowout loss. The Suns were in control of the first half but lost their momentum in the third and fourth quarters.

Jaden McDaniels stepped up for the Timberwolves with a game-high 25 points in 41 minutes, holding Kevin Durant to just 18 points. Rudy Gobert had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Mike Conley finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Anthony Edwards struggled with just 15 points but made up for it by dishing out eight assists. Durant and Bradley Beal were quiet for the Suns, while Devin Booker had a team-high 20 points. The Suns head home for Games 3 and 4 in hopes of turning things around.

NBA fans went off on the Phoenix Suns on social media, blasting them for losing two games to the Minnesota Timberwolves by double digits. The Suns dominated the regular season series but can't seem to do it when it matters the most in the playoffs.

"Spanked them both games!" one fan wrote.

"Wolves in 4. KD gonna get swept. This is what you get for leaving Curry," a fan claimed.

"The Suns are the 'pretty'eteam that can win in reg season but get smacked in playoffs. They have no culture, identity, or leadership," another fan commented.

Suns fans are equally unhappy with their own team due to how they performed in the first two games of the series. Some blame coach Frank Vogel, while others want a better roster next time.

"Vogel is underplaying the bench and gassing his starters. The Suns beat MN 3-0 in the reg season using more bench players," a fan remarked.

"Please just fix the roster," one fan pleaded.

"The team has no cohesion. Players wondering who is supposed to be the one setting screens and no off ball movement," another fan observed.

Frank Vogel blames lack of composure for Phoenix Suns' loss

Frank Vogel blames the Phoenix Suns' lack of composure for loss in Game 2.

Frank Vogel is not blaming the referees for their 105-93 loss in Game 2. He told reporters that the Phoenix Suns' lack of composure is the main reason why they got outscored in the second half.

His players were frustrated by the calls that didn't go their way but should have kept things calm to give themselves a chance to win.

"We can't let the refs distract our focus. The refs didn't beat us, the T'Wolves did. We got some bad calls, but that happens in every game. It happened both ways. We have to be locked in, and we can't let that distract our focus," Vogel said. [1:20 - 1:35]

The series now shifts to Phoenix at the Footprint Center on Friday and Sunday. They were 25-16 at home during the regular season. They also have their fans behind them cheering for Games 3 and 4.

