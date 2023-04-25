"Speaking about your team like this during a series is Immature" - Kyrie Irving throws massive shade at Taylor Jenkins

Kyrie Irving chimed in on Twitter with some shade towards Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Tuesday.

Irving took to social media to call out Jenkins after the Memphis coach made comments about Jenkins' own team during media availability on Tuesday. Irving’s tweet included the quote “Speaking about your team like this during a series is Immature.”

What did Jenkins say about his team?

On Tuesday, Jenkins called out his team, saying they were immature. The Grizzlies are now down 3-1 to the LA Lakers and have lost their home-court advantage in the Western Conference first-round series.

Game 5 is on Wednesday in Memphis. The Lakers won a dramatic Game 4 117-111 in overtime when LeBron James scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds on Monday.

Jenkins was critical of his team following the loss. The Grizzlies will try to rebound in Game 5 to extend the series.

“We’re far from where we need to be from a maturity standpoint,” Jenkins said. “This is all experience that you can only gain from. So, nothing’s gonna change overnight, but when we wear it, and we understand the struggles we’re going through individually, collectively, on, off the court and all that stuff, and we sit down and we honestly talk about it, and we face it, you’re hopefully gonna turn the corner for sure.”

Jenkins did not mince words or use usual coach-speak. The Grizzlies are also missing Steven Adams, who has been a veteran presence for the young team. His words point to a seemingly larger struggle for Memphis this season.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Taylor Jenkins believes Grizzlies have lacked maturity amid playoff series with Lakers: lakersdaily.com/taylor-jenkins… Taylor Jenkins believes Grizzlies have lacked maturity amid playoff series with Lakers: lakersdaily.com/taylor-jenkins…

There have been critics of the Grizzlies' lack of maturity all season. A report came out saying the team installed a new rule where players were not allowed to go out following games on road trips.

Their star Ja Morant also faced controversy and sought therapy during a suspension for his off-court conduct. Morant was suspended for flashing a gun in a nightclub and posting a video of his actions on social media. He also allegedly flashed a gun during a skirmish at a pickup basketball game played at the superstar’s home in the summer.

Irving is an interesting critic considering his Dallas Mavericks missed the playoffs despite having Irving and fellow All-Star Luka Doncic. Irving also has his own controversies. He received a lot of heat earlier this season when he shared a link on social media to an antisemitic documentary and seemed hesitant to apologize.

