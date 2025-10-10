  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Splash brothers is back" - NBA fans hyped as Steph Curry coins new moniker for his brotherly duo with Seth Curry on Warriors

"Splash brothers is back" - NBA fans hyped as Steph Curry coins new moniker for his brotherly duo with Seth Curry on Warriors

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:38 GMT
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
"Splash brothers is back" - NBA fans hyped as Steph Curry coins new moniker for his brotherly duo with Seth Curry on Warriors (Image source: Getty)

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is teaming up with his brother, Seth Curry, for the first time in their careers. After settling Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation, the Warriors finally signed the rest of their free agent acquisitions. Among those were Seth Curry, who signed a one-year minimum deal on Oct. 1.

Ad

On X on Thursday, Steph posted a photo of him and his brother in a Warriors jersey and wrote:

"SC² 👀."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Several fans coined the Currys as the "Splash Brothers," which was originally the nickname of Steph and former Warriors star Klay Thompson. Curry and Thompson won four championships together and were regarded as among the greatest shooting duos in history.

While Seth hasn't received many accolades in his NBA career compared to his brother, the younger Curry led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage last season.

"Splash brothers is backkkk," a fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Here are other fan reactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, Seth averaged 6.5 points per game on an NBA-best 45.6% 3-point shooting. On the other hand, Steph Curry put up 24.5 ppg, 6.0 apg and 4.4 rpg on 44.8% shooting, including 39.7% from 3-point range.

Seth Curry comments on teaming up with brother Steph Curry

In a recent appearance on "95.7 The Game," Seth Curry said that he and his brother, Steph Curry, were always "open" to the idea of playing together.

Ad
"Steph was always open to the opportunity of me playing with him and for the Warriors," Seth said on Tuesday. "But he knew and the front office knew that I was trying to make my own mark in the league. Build my own path."
Ad

Aside from Seth, the Golden State Warriors have inked one-time NBA champion Al Horford and guard De'Anthony Melton. They have also re-signed defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II. Several reports this offseason indicated that all four players were in line to sign with the Warriors following the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation.

Seth Curry, who will be on his 12th season in 2025-26, will suit up for his 10th team. On the other hand, Steph Curry will enter his 17th season with Golden State, the team that drafted him in 2009. Steph is looking to win his fifth championship with the Warriors.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications