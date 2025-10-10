"Splash brothers is back" - NBA fans hyped as Steph Curry coins new moniker for his brotherly duo with Seth Curry on Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is teaming up with his brother, Seth Curry, for the first time in their careers. After settling Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation, the Warriors finally signed the rest of their free agent acquisitions. Among those were Seth Curry, who signed a one-year minimum deal on Oct. 1.On X on Thursday, Steph posted a photo of him and his brother in a Warriors jersey and wrote:&quot;SC² 👀.&quot;Several fans coined the Currys as the &quot;Splash Brothers,&quot; which was originally the nickname of Steph and former Warriors star Klay Thompson. Curry and Thompson won four championships together and were regarded as among the greatest shooting duos in history.While Seth hasn't received many accolades in his NBA career compared to his brother, the younger Curry led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage last season.&quot;Splash brothers is backkkk,&quot; a fan tweeted.Luco @lucofn_LINK@StephenCurry30 Splash brothers is backkkkAna Clara⁴⁴¹⁶⁶³ The Life Of A Showgirl @lewiswife26_LINK@StephenCurry30 THE REAL SPLASH BROTHERSKOBY BINEY🇬🇭 @BineyKobyLINK@StephenCurry30 The original splash brothersHere are other fan reactions.sea✰ @destroynectarLINK@StephenCurry30 hooping with ur bro in the big leagues gotta be the best thing ever 30LoonMuse⚜️ @KevonLooneyMuseLINK@StephenCurry30 Tuff name broMELO @kingsammie75LINK@StephenCurry30 Ring 💍 5. I can see itIn 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, Seth averaged 6.5 points per game on an NBA-best 45.6% 3-point shooting. On the other hand, Steph Curry put up 24.5 ppg, 6.0 apg and 4.4 rpg on 44.8% shooting, including 39.7% from 3-point range.Seth Curry comments on teaming up with brother Steph CurryIn a recent appearance on &quot;95.7 The Game,&quot; Seth Curry said that he and his brother, Steph Curry, were always &quot;open&quot; to the idea of playing together.&quot;Steph was always open to the opportunity of me playing with him and for the Warriors,&quot; Seth said on Tuesday. &quot;But he knew and the front office knew that I was trying to make my own mark in the league. Build my own path.&quot;Aside from Seth, the Golden State Warriors have inked one-time NBA champion Al Horford and guard De'Anthony Melton. They have also re-signed defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II. Several reports this offseason indicated that all four players were in line to sign with the Warriors following the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation.Seth Curry, who will be on his 12th season in 2025-26, will suit up for his 10th team. On the other hand, Steph Curry will enter his 17th season with Golden State, the team that drafted him in 2009. Steph is looking to win his fifth championship with the Warriors.