Sports doctor suggests a hobbled Joel Embiid may have suffered eye injury via nerve damage with proven theory

Heading into the postseason, the health of Joel Embiid was a key storyline in the Eastern Conference. After missing two months with a knee injury, the reigning MVP returned for some of the final games of the regular season.

Embiid had surgery on his knee after Jonathan Kuminga landed awkwardly on him. As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their first-round series with the New York Knicks, a new injury has caught a lot of attention.

At times when the cameras are locked in on Joel Embiid, there appears to be something wrong with his eyes. A medical professional recently took to social media to give his breakdown. It was said that Embiid's knee injury could be impacting his eyes as well.

Despite battling these injuries, Embiid is still doing what he can to lead the Sixers in the playoffs.

In Game 1 against the Knicks, he notched up 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The superstar center followed that up with 34 points and 10 rebounds in a heartbreaking Game 2 loss.

Philadelphia 76ers have no plans on shutting down Joel Embiid

Watching the games, it's clear that Joel Embiid is not 100% physically. While he's still impactful, his injured knee limits his abilities at times.

After the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks, Nick Nurse was asked about the idea of shutting down his star center. The longtime coach told reporters that isn't something they are considering right now.

“I don’t think so," Nurse told reporters postgame. "He’s really a warrior and he’s battling. I think he absolutely wants to play. Let’s see how he turns out here tonight.”

Even if he isn't at 100%, the Sixers have no shot in the postseason if Joel Embiid isn't in the lineup. Tyrese Maxey has performed well to start the playoffs, but he cannot get the Sixers past the Knicks on his own.

How Embiid's body holds up will be one of the top things to watch as the series continues to unfold. Towards the end of games, it's clear that his knee his bothering him. Essentially playing on one leg has limited Embiid on both ends of the floor.

The key area that has been affected by Embiid's lack of mobility is rebounding. New York dominated the glass in Game 1 and came up with a clutch offensive rebound at the end of Game 2. The Knicks are an extremely physical team, and Embiid is fighting an uphill battle down low with one good leg.

Through the first two games, Embiid has fought through the pain to be there for his team on the big stage. Only time will tell if his body allows him to keep pushing forward.

