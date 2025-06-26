Spurs GM Brian Wright unconcerned about Dylan Harper's fit with De'Aaron Fox in new look backcourt 

The San Antonio Spurs added another young stud to their promising roster on Wednesday, using the No. 2 pick to get Rutgers star Dylan Harper. The combo guard will look be their third consecutive Rookie of the Year winner after Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

On paper, Harper was a no-brainer pick. However, the Spurs already have Castle and traded for De'Aaron Fox last season, so some are worried about a logjam in the backcourt.

Spurs general manager Brian Wright argued that it didn't make a lot of sense to focus on positions, and they thought about his skill set instead.

"Positions in this day and age don't matter as much," Wright said after the draft, via SpursReport Editor. "I'm not as concerned about positional overlap. (We're) trying to find skills and people that can put us in advantage situations and be able to play off that, and we can definitely do that.”

Standing at 6-foot-6, Harper is a big guard with an excellent offensive skill set. While it's not usual to see three-guard starting lineups, he has the length and strength to guard small forwards.

San Antonio also doesn't need to rely on him heavily as a scorer and shotmaker early on.

The Spurs are trying to build a dynasty

The San Antonio Spurs have one of the most promising young rosters in the league. They also added an elite defensive prospect in Carter Bryant, and still have Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

When asked about the team's long-term vision, Spurs general manager Brian Wright admitted that they weren't looking to patch things up and just address needs. They wanted to add players with the highest upside, and the rest will figure itself out down the line.

"We don't ever approach the draft (as) just trying to fill a need," Wright said after Wednesday's draft, via SpursReport Editor. "You want to take the long-term talent, and you can figure the roster out in term of immediate fit in different ways.”

San Antonio missed the playoffs last season, but Wright is hopeful that the additions will steer the wheel back.

“We put one foot in front of the other, head down," Wright said. "And hopefully we look up someday and we’re right where we want to be.”

Victor Wembanyama's health is still a concern. However, if he returns to the court in time for the start of the season, the team will be dangerous and fun to watch.

