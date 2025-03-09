Spurs Injury Update: De'Aaron Fox could join Victoria Wembanyama on IR with surgery on left pinky 

The San Antonio Spurs have suffered another setback with Victor Wembanyama already ruled out for the season. De'Aaron Fox, a one-time NBA All-Star, may soon join him on the injured list, potentially undergoing surgery.

Fox disclosed to the media that he could get surgery on his left pinky finger after the Spurs' loss to the Kings on Friday night.

"I've gone through a workout with taping it," De'Aaron Fox said on Friday night, "and the main problem is just the fact that if you throw me the ball, the first thing it's going to hit is the finger. That's the reason that I really do tape it. At some point, we're going to have to sit down and get it fixed."

De'Aaron Fox has been dealing with a dislocated left pinky finger and had to play through the injury. The injury seems to be affecting his performance, particularly with passing.

The new San Antonio signing has been taping his pinky and ring fingers to manage the discomfort. Fox is reportedly scheduled to meet with doctors in Los Angeles on Mar. 17, when they play the Lakers, to determine the best course of action for his injured finger.

He's open to undergoing surgery, which would likely happen soon. The Spurs (26-35) are out of contention for the Play-In Tournament and might need to focus on the Draft and rebuilding ahead of the new season.

Spurs De'Aaron Fox speaks on return to former team Sacramento Kings

The San Antonio Spurs went all-in during the mid-season trade when they brought De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. Ahead of his return to the Golden 1 Center, Fox addressed the media on his thoughts.

“For the people who still love me, obviously, I really appreciate that," Fox shared. "...For the people who don’t, we’re never worried about bitter people.”

Fox spent seven and a half years in Sacramento. In 2023, he led them to the playoffs and was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

However, his return didn't go as planned, and he ended up on the losing side. San Antonio lost 127-109, as Fox recorded 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

