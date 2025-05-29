“Spurs like dynasty” - Jay Williams puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led OKC in elite tier

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder made it to the 2025 NBA Finals after a dominant regular season. Their young core of talented players have dominated the West for the past two seasons, perhaps foreshadowing a dynasty brewing in Oklahoma.

Jay Williams, on a Friday episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” ranked the Thunder high. He likened the team to the dynasty era of the San Antonio Spurs of 2002 to 2014, winning four league titles.

“I still think this OKC team is underhyped but there’s definitely a Spurs-like dynasty feel to them,” Jay Williams said. No drama, no flash, no superstar celebrity energy, just inevitability. The core of SGA, Chet, and Jalen Williams is more complementary than the KD, Russ, Harden era ever was.”

The Thunder have been compared to the Spurs by members of the media and fans. Their youthful roster, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have drawn comparisons with the Spurs’ “Big Three” of Tim Duncan,Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Shai led the Thunder to the NBA Finals after a dominant 4-1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The series was sealed after a blowout 124-94 win in Game 5. Gilgeous-Alexander was also crowned the Western Conference Finals MVP.

With an eye on their first league title, they await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared sweet moment with family and Conference Finals victory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the OKC Thunder to its first NBA Finals since 2012. After the win against the Timberwolves, the Canadian spoke about the lovely moment he shared with his wife, Hailey Summers, and their one-year-old son, Ares.

"The best thing about that moment is that he has no clue what's going on and he's just happy to see me," Gilgeous-Alexander said of Ares. "He's showed me everything that actually matters in life. He reminds me of that every day I wake up, every day he wakes me up, every day he cries and wakes me up in the middle of my sleep. He's amazing ... He puts everything into perspective for sure."

Shai gave an emotional speech, thanking his wife after he was awarded the league’s MVP. Hopefully, his family and fans will have more reasons to celebrate when he leads the Thunder to its first league title.

