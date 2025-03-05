Spurs star De'Aaron Fox makes his feelings clear about Victor Wembanyama after 7-foot-4 star's sighting at practice facility

The San Antonio Spurs were aiming to make a late-season playoff push and adding De'Aaron Fox to the mix was a massive boost. The team looked poised to finish the season with a top-ten record and at least a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

However, with Victor Wembanyama being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots in his shoulder, plans may have changed. Despite the setback, the former first-overall pick hasn't been passive. He continues to stay closely connected with the team and being supportive of his teammates.

That's why Fox tipped his hat to him, praising him not only for the type of basketball player he is but also the type of leader and person he's shown to be:

"If he could fly, he would. He wants to be around; he wants to still support his teammates, obviously," Fox said. "You know, doing the limited things that he's able to do, but when you have someone who's like that, you know, everybody called him a generational talent, and you know, what he's really able to do on the court, but just being able to be around him and see the type of person that he is and that he truly wants everybody around him to succeed, I mean, he's just a blessing to be around and just a great energy to be around."

The Spurs could only have their new star duo together for five games. In those appearances, Wembanyama averaged 21.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while Fox chipped in 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, according to StatMuse.

Wembanyama's injury could propel the Spurs into contention

Injuries are a part of the game, the worst part of it. It's hard to find a silver lining or a light at the end of the tunnel whenever they happen, especially when we talk about a major health scare like the one Victor Wembanyama is facing.

Nevertheless, this might be one of the few exceptions that could end up being a blessing in disguise.

The Spurs are eight games below .500 and are currently projected to have the No. 9 pick in the stacked 2025 NBA Draft. Their odds of landing a top pick will only go higher as they continue to fall in the standings.

It's a long shot, but if they stumble upon the likes of Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, or Cooper Flagg, this team would have a core four of a top-ranked rookie, Wembanyama, Fox, and Stephon Castle for years to come.

