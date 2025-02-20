Spurs star De'Aaron Fox reveals key attraction that led him to join Victor Wembanyama's young supporting cast 

After being the pillar of the Sacramento Kings franchise for years, De'Aaron Fox finds himself with a change of scenery. As he starts this next chapter of his basketball journey, he revealed what enticed him about the San Antonio Spurs.

Fox was one of numerous All-Stars to be moved at this year's deadline. On the heels of parting with head coach Mike Brown, rumors surfaced that the team was listening to offers for its star guard. A few weeks later, he was dealt to the Spurs in a multi-team trade that landed the Kings Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls.

During a recent press conference, De'Aaron Fox touched on what made the Spurs his top choice of preferred destinations. For him, it was the budding potential of the team's young core.

"A big reason that I wanted to come was I felt like they had a young group of guys," Fox said. "But a group of guys that had a lot of potential, that could definitely do big things in this league."

It goes without saying that Victor Wembanyama is the key talent he's talking about with comments like this. In just his second season, the former No. 1 pick has shown he's on track to become a superstar in the NBA.

While Wembanyama is the standout, San Antonio has other promising young talents on the roster. Devin Vassell continues to improve since being drafted in 2020, and rookie Stephon Castle has also shown nice flashes.

De'Aaron Fox not looking to rush things with San Antonio Spurs

As a former All-Star in the prime of his career, De'Aaron Fox is playing his best basketball right now. Despite being at the peak of his powers, he isn't looking to rush things in his new situation.

During his time with the Sacramento Kings, Fox understood how long the process can be to build into a competitive team. Knowing that the Spurs' core is still in its early stages in the NBA, he understands there is work to be done. While he wants to win games, building cohesion is his top priority at the start of his tenure.

"I've been in this league for eight years, and I didn't make the playoffs until my sixth year," Fox said. "Whenever you have that type of talent, you just try to gel as fast as possible but you want to win games while going through that process."

Since putting De'Aaron Fox in the lineup, it's been an up-and-down stretch for the Spurs. In their last five games before the All-Star break, they posted a record of 2-3.

While Fox is open to playing the long game, the young Spurs could gain some big-game experience this season. Less than three games out of a spot in the play-in tournament, they could make a push for the playoffs in these final weeks.

