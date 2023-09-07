Shaquille O'Neal is the most recent star to sit down and have an interview with Bobbi Althoff. The rising podcast host let out a funny remark when the NBA legend revealed one of his weaknesses.

During his playing career, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant centers the game has ever seen. Standing at 7-foot-1, 325 pounds, few players in the league could match him physically.

While speaking with Althoff, the former LA Lakers star stated that he can't scuba dive. She quickly responded by saying he could simply stand up in the water and he'll be fine.

"I feel like if you just stand up in the ocean you can just reach the bottom," said Althoff.

Shaq responded by saying that his weight is more of an issue than his height. He then told a story about how he almost drowned the last time he attempted to scuba dive. Then, in typical Shaq fashion, he decided to have some fun with it. The former MVP stated that the reason he didn't end up drowning that day is because he told himself "Shaqmu" instead of Shamu.

Shaquille O'Neal has awkward moment with Bobbi Althoff

Part of why Bobbi Althoff's podcast has made a meteoric rise is because of clips that have gone viral on social media. Shaquille O'Neal was part of one as the two had an awkward start to their interview.

As most know, Shaq has accomplished a lot outside of being an NBA Hall of Famer. He's gotten his PHD, excelled as a businessman and is now thriving as a DJ.

When Shaq first introduced himself, he used the title of doctor. This led to an awkward string of questioning from Althoff. She proceeded to ask questions as if he were a doctor of medicine.

Shaq managed to spice things up as the questions changed to being a therapist. He stated that he is a "love doctor" who helps out people with advice, free of charge.

While he ended up making a joke about it, Shaq has earned the title of doctor. In 2012, he received his PHD in Human Resource Development. This has likely helped him a lot as he has partnerships with countless different brands and businesses.

Other celebrities haven't been able to handle the dry questioning of Althoff, but not Shaq. His larger-than-life personality is strong enough to shine through any type of situation.