“Staples Center belonged to Shaq and Kobe forever” - Shaquille O’Neal talks about the iconic arena undergoing a name change

The LA Lakers are one of the NBA's most storied teams and are usually at the center of attention. But more than discussions about the team's age and its inconsistent play, there's another talking point around the Lakers this season.

After an announcement a few weeks ago, the Staples Center will be getting a name change. The stadium which is home to the Lakers and LA Clippers will be known as the Crypto.com Arena after having the previous name and sponsorship since 1999.

It's massive news, as Staples Center has been a legendary stadium throughout the history of the league. The Staples Center logo on the exterior of the building has already started to be removed.

When asked about the development on "The Big Podcast with Shaq," former Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal said he's happy the name of the Staples Center will only live on as a memory of an era.

"I'm glad they're taking the name down because that was our building ... Staples Center belonged to Shaq and Kobe (Bryant) forever."

O'Neal went into detail about the accomplishments he and Kobe Bryant had at the arena while with the Lakers. The two superstars formed one of the most lethal pairings in NBA history.

O'Neal, the No. 1 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 draft, was one of the most dominant big men to ever play, as his combination of strength and athleticism was overpowering at either end. Bryant, obtained in a 1996 draft day trade with the Charlotte Hornets, became one of the top guards to ever play, with his offensive weaponry and fearlessness.

From 2000-02, O'Neal and Bryant won three championships in the span of three years. Although the two eventually went their separate ways, they powered one of the most dominant dynasties the NBA has ever seen. Bryant led Los Angeles to back-to-back championships in 2009-10.

It's tough for fans to see the Staples Center name be removed from the legendary stadium. The arena has been in the spotlight of the basketball world over the years.

Although the arena may have a different name moving forward, it's going to be difficult for basketball fans not to consider the venue as the Staples Center.

Although the Lakers organization has provided some of the greatest teams on the basketball court, O'Neal and Bryant gave the NBA one of the most terrifying dynasties ever.

