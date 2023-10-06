“Start with not fouling out”: NBA fans roast reigning DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. for vowing to improve rebounding after shambolic FIBA run

Jaren Jackson Jr. may have won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award, however, his recent performances with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup has left fans with plenty of jokes regarding the upcoming season. Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, Jackson has vowed to improve on his rebounding skills. While that may sound like great news for Grizzlies fans, it didn't stop fans around the league from cracking jokes.

With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, Jackson will look to give the Grizzlies a big push as Ja Morant serves his 25-game suspension on the sidelines. Coming off a season that many considered to be a breakout year for the Memphis forward, Jackson has his sights set on taking his game to the next level.

The team will look to bounce back from a disappointing playoff run last season that saw it come up short of its ultimate goal of winning a title. Despite Jaren Jackson's commitment to elevating the team, NBA fans aren't sold.

In the FIBA World Cup, Jaren Jackson's play earned considerable criticism from fans, specifically after Team USA was defeated by Germany in the semis. At the time, fans criticized Jaren Jackson for his lackluster defensive performance, while others questioned how he won DPOY just months before.

This week, Jackson's announcement that he would be working on his rebounding left many fans with jokes.

Looking ahead at Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies' season

Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season, however, there are reasons for optimism in Memphis. This offseason, the front office managed to acquire former DPOY Marcus Smart as part of a blockbuster multi-team deal.

In addition, the team also notably acquired former MVP Derrick Rose, who many believe will be a positive guiding force for Morant. While Rose made it clear that he won't be babysitting Morant off the court, he plans to help guide Morant, who many believe shares similarities to Rose's game during his MVP season.

Fortunately for the team, despite his suspension, Ja Morant has actually been cleared to practice with the team, even if he stays suspended. Grizzlies General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman told media members recently:

"I think it's great for the group that he can be with us. The NBA has basically said that as long as Ja continues to stay on track, he is going to be cleared to participate in all team activities."

With the start of the season right around the corner, fans are anxiously awaiting the chance to see the new Grizzlies take the court. Whether or not they're able to reach new heights in the playoffs, only time will tell.