"Starting to break down" - Shaquille O'Neal makes concerning remark on Steph Curry's hamstring injury

Shaquille O'Neal was concerned about Steph Curry's durability after the two-time MVP suffered a hamstring strain in Tuesday's Game 1 of the West semis against the Timberwolves. Curry sustained the blow in the second quarter and exited the contest after scoring 13 points on 5 of 9 shots.
The 37-year-old was coming off an intense seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, who physically bothered him with their pesky defensive schemes. After his exit in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, O'Neal made a concerning remark on TNT's Inside The NBA, saying:
"Maybe [Steph Curry] is starting to break down. He moves a lot for a 37 year old."
O'Neal referred to Curry's movement on the floor, which makes him one of the most lethal off-ball players in the NBA. His gravity helps cause chaos against opposing defenses, making life easier for the Warriors offensively.
Curry has been relatively healthy despite age catching up, but O'Neal believes that may not be the case anymore.
The Warriors led by 44-31 at halftime and extended their advantage to 20 in the third quarter before the Timberwolves cut the deficit back to 13 again.
