"Stay in ya lanes" - Kevin Durant rips ex-Cleveland Browns player for wild dig at injured Jayson Tatum

Last summer, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum won gold together with Team USA at the Olympics. Even though the two aren't teammates anymore, Durant is still sticking up for the six-time All-Star after former Cleveland Browns linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who works as an on-air personality for FOX Sports 1, said the Boston Celtics match up better with the Knicks without Tatum.

On the heels of Boston taking Game 5 (Wednesday) at home despite Tatum's absence, Acho said on "The Facility" on Thursday that with Jaylen Brown as their leader, the Celtics are a tougher team.

Acho posted the clip of the video segment on X, drawing the attention of Durant, who unloaded on him. While the Phoenix Suns star said he meant no disrespect to football players, he pulled no punches.

"Hot take artist have ruined the sport. Football guys, no disrespect but yall boys need to stay In ya lanes, u don’t know what it’s like it between these lines man give it a break. Dudes who quit football early to pursue media talkin mental toughness, cut it out," Durant tweeted.

"He plays a tougher brand of basketball," - Emmanuel Acho explains why Celtics match up with Knicks better without Jayson Tatum

After Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles tear in Game 4 (Monday), the Boston Celtics won Game 5 at home on Wednesday thanks to excellent performances from Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet.

Boston was on fire from the field, shooting 52.4%, including 22 of 49 from beyond the arc. The team also logged 27 assists to New York's 17

The way Emmanuel Acho sees things, with Brown as their leader, the Celtics are a tougher team that matches up better with the Knicks.

"Jalyen Brown I don't think is a better player," Acho said on Thursday, via 'The Facility.' "But I do believe Jaylen Brown is a more physical player than Jayson Tatum, I do believe he plays a tougher brand of basketball than Jayson Tatum."

Acho added that the difference between Boston and New York isn't skill, but toughness.

The Celtics will be back in action on Friday for Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, where the team will look to force a Game 7 (Monday).

