  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  • "Stay in ya lanes" - Kevin Durant rips ex-Cleveland Browns player for wild dig at injured Jayson Tatum

"Stay in ya lanes" - Kevin Durant rips ex-Cleveland Browns player for wild dig at injured Jayson Tatum

By Evan Bell
Modified May 15, 2025 20:12 GMT
Kevin Durant takes aim at Emmanuel Acho for saying the Boston Celtics match up better with the New York Knicks in Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant takes aim at Emmanuel Acho for saying the Boston Celtics match up better with the New York Knicks in Jayson Tatum's absence (image credit: IMAGN)

Last summer, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum won gold together with Team USA at the Olympics. Even though the two aren't teammates anymore, Durant is still sticking up for the six-time All-Star after former Cleveland Browns linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who works as an on-air personality for FOX Sports 1, said the Boston Celtics match up better with the Knicks without Tatum.

Ad

On the heels of Boston taking Game 5 (Wednesday) at home despite Tatum's absence, Acho said on "The Facility" on Thursday that with Jaylen Brown as their leader, the Celtics are a tougher team.

Acho posted the clip of the video segment on X, drawing the attention of Durant, who unloaded on him. While the Phoenix Suns star said he meant no disrespect to football players, he pulled no punches.

"Hot take artist have ruined the sport. Football guys, no disrespect but yall boys need to stay In ya lanes, u don’t know what it’s like it between these lines man give it a break. Dudes who quit football early to pursue media talkin mental toughness, cut it out," Durant tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

"He plays a tougher brand of basketball," - Emmanuel Acho explains why Celtics match up with Knicks better without Jayson Tatum

After Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles tear in Game 4 (Monday), the Boston Celtics won Game 5 at home on Wednesday thanks to excellent performances from Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet.

Ad

Boston was on fire from the field, shooting 52.4%, including 22 of 49 from beyond the arc. The team also logged 27 assists to New York's 17

The way Emmanuel Acho sees things, with Brown as their leader, the Celtics are a tougher team that matches up better with the Knicks.

"Jalyen Brown I don't think is a better player," Acho said on Thursday, via 'The Facility.' "But I do believe Jaylen Brown is a more physical player than Jayson Tatum, I do believe he plays a tougher brand of basketball than Jayson Tatum."
Ad
Ad

Acho added that the difference between Boston and New York isn't skill, but toughness.

The Celtics will be back in action on Friday for Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, where the team will look to force a Game 7 (Monday).

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications