"Steph at the 1, Shaq at the 5, LeBron at the 3, Timmy D at the 4... MJ at the 2" - 4x NBA champion reveals his all-time starting five

Draymond Green has been very active this NBA offseason. He's all over social media and has also been part of the so-called "New Media" with his podcast. On "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors star answered fan questions about his all-time starting five.

Green explained that his choices were not based on different eras of the NBA. Instead, he chose the five players who he thinks would be an unstoppable team.

"This is where the eras and stuff gets tricky," Green said. "Because what era of basketball am I talking about? But I'm just gonna talk basketball in the sense of who I think would make a great five. Steph at the 1, Shaq at the 5, LeBron at the 3, Timmy D at the 4 and ... Did you think I was go(ing for) anyone other than MJ at the 2? You're gotta be out of your mind."

Steph Curry at point guard would be a problem for opposing defenses. He may not be a quintessential playmaking guard, but his 3-point shooting opens up a lot of possibilities in offense.

Add the fact that Shaquille O'Neal would dominate the paint. No one in the NBA could guard O'Neal during his prime. O'Neal, alongside Tim Duncan, would be even tougher to stop. Duncan could stretch defenses and also provided great interior defense.

Meanwhile, LeBron James could ease up and become the primary ball handler in the hypothetical team. James would have double digits in no time, scoring when needed.

The cherry on top of Green's starting five would be Michael Jordan. "His Airness" is called the GOAT for a reason. He's one of the greatest scorers and defenders ever. With opposing defenses would worry about Curry's range and O'Neal in the paint, Jordan would have no trouble scoring the basketball.

Will Draymond Green get another NBA max contract?

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion.

Draymond Green is eligible to sign an extension with the Golden State Warriors this offseason. The former Defensive Player of the Year feels he deserves a max contract worth around $138.4 million. Green has a player option next offseason, which he could use as leverage.

However, will the four-time champion get an extension? According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Green believes he's worth the max contract despite declining production in the last few seasons. Nevertheless, Green's impact on the Warriors is very important.

The problem for Golden State and Green is that younger players such as Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are also due for extensions. Poole will be a restricted free agent next season, while Wiggins is in the last year of his contract.

Poole was one of the breakout stars in the league last season. Meanwhile, Wiggins finally unlocked his potential and became an All-Star. He was also the second-best player for the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

