"Steph is up there all by himself as the best shooter ever" - Shaquille O'Neal heaps praise on the sensational Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has had a blistering start to the 2021-22 season and recently passed Ray Allen for all-time three-pointers made, including the playoffs.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal heaped praise on Steph, saying that the Golden State Warriors star is up there by himself after becoming inarguably the greatest shooter to ever play the game, going a level above the likes of Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.

Curry brought in the three-point revolution due to his devastating jumpshot and mind numbing accuracy. Steph is one of the few players and maybe the only one who can pull up from anywhere on the court and knock down shots at an astonishing rate. His off-the-ball movement, superior basketball IQ, elite ball-handling skills and spatial awareness gives him an edge and allows him to get his shot off on time. If that doesn't work, he still has the ability to both catch and shoot and also shoot over the opponent with him being right in Steph's face.

NBA Hall-of-Famer and analyst Shaquille O'Neal on his podcast recently heaped praise on Stephen Curry, saying he is going to sit all by himself when it comes to being the greatest shooter ever. Here's what he said in an appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq:

"You can't even put him in one of the best like because of Steph now Reggie and Ray those guys go down to one of the best shooters, Steph is up there all by himself as the best shooter ever."

Stephen Curry is recognized by teammates, peers, fans, analysts and legends as inarguably the greatest shooter to ever grace the hardwood. However, Steph has a unique opportunity to also put his name in contention for the greatest point guard of all time, a title that currently belongs to the legendary Magic Johnson. Curry will have to win both the MVP and his fourth NBA championship to seriously contend against Magic's five championships.

Can Stephen Curry win the MVP and his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors this season?

Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry are having an unbelievable season

The Golden State Warriors have come out of the gate all guns blazing this season and are currently sitting perched on top of the Western Conference due to a 14-2 record. The Warriors are top two in both defensive and offensive ratings, showing us how efficient and deadly they've been on both ends.

Stephen Curry is in NBA MVP mode and has come out with a chip on his shoulder along with a desire to prove why he was still the best player in the league and why the Warriors were still the team to beat out in the West. Curry has averaged 29.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting a mind numbing 41% on 13 attempts from the perimeter. His stats put him neck and neck with Kevin Durant, with Curry looking like he might edge out his former teammate for the award down the line.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Warriors have a unique opportunity to build on their good start to the season and get into championship mode prior to heading into the post-season. Considering that they are playing this well without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, it's exciting to imagine how dominant this team can be with the two players returning soon. The way things are shaping up at the moment it would not at all be surprising to see Stephen Curry lift the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Edited by Parimal