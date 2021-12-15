"He's going to set a record that nobody is ever going to come to" - Charles Barkley strongly believes that no NBA player will be able to match Steph Curry's 3-point prowess

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been the talk of the town this season, especially in the last couple of days as he got ever closer to breaking Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers made. That successfully happened against the New York Knicks.

NBA legend Charles Barkley, during the Inside The NBA show on TNT, waxed lyrical about Steph Curry and his abilities and how this record might never ever be broken. Barkley said:

"This record ain't ever going to be broken. Because this guy got at least another five years at his peak and he's going to set a record that nobody ever going to come to again and it's beautiful to watch."

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal also talked about how Steph Curry is his favorite player to watch. Shaq said:

"He's been a joy to watch for me. People always ask how come your favorite player is not a big man, I've played against the greatest like Barkley and I've seen it all. Never quite seen anybody like that kid and that's why he's my favorite player."

Is Steph Curry's record ever going to be broken?

Unarguably the greatest shooter God has ever created, Steph Curry has been breaking records in the NBA, especially three-point records, for fun ever since he was drafted into the league back in 2009. Curry's ability to excel in all types of shooting be it catch and shoot, off the dribble or coming off screens and shooting the ball, coupled with incredible range, propelled him to break Ray Allen's long-standing record.

With Curry far from being down as he is only 33 years old, the question begs as to whether anyone will ever break the Baby-Faced Assassin's record. Curry is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc this season, which is his lowest in his career barring the 2019-20 season where he suffered a wrist injury and played only five games.

The sheer fact that he hasn't shot below 40% for a season from downtown is testament to the greatness of Steph Curry. With Curry's number currently at 2977 made three-pointers, a number that looks highly improbable to surmount, what we shouldn't forget is that Steph is far from being done.

Given that he makes over 400 three-pointers a season, if you combine the regular season and the NBA Playoffs, and if he continues to play for another four years as his current contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, we could very well be looking at Curry making over 4500 career three-pointers, which is truly absurd.

Looks like Charles Barkley might just be right in predicting that no player will ever break Steph Curry's record.

