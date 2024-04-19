Steph Curry addresses his relationship with Andrew Wiggins using 'parent-child' analogy

Warriors' Steph Curry's tight-knit bond with teammates like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is well-known among fans. However, Curry's link with other players on the team remains less publicized. The Golden State Warriors will miss their first postseason since 2020-21 after losing to the Sacramento Kings, Curry and his teammates, including Andrew Wiggins, will have the entire offseason to reflect on their next step.

Andrew Wiggins' inconsistency this season prompted the team to urge him to step up, leading to tension within. Given that he's struggled, there have been rumors about his future with the team as they could explore to trade him. Curry recently spoke about his relationship with Wiggins.

"It's like that parent-child relationship – not to say he's a child – where you only ask somebody to do what you know they're capable of doing," Curry said about the forward's fit with the team at Monday's press conference.

For Wiggins, he's embraced how the team has been there for him. The star accepted that he didn't have the best season and that he underperformed.

"My season was not good, not great. I feel like I started picking up in the second half of the season. But the first half wasn’t too good," Wiggins said.

Since joining the Warriors in 2020, Wiggins has outperformed his tenure with the Timberwolves, the team that drafted him first overall in 2014. The two-way forward became an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2022.

This season, Wiggins' numbers dropped as he averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also shot 35.8% from deep, his lowest efficiency as a Warrior.

Wiggins may have had a tough season, but Steph Curry's there to support him

The 2023-24 season wasn't easy for the Warriors, especially Wiggins. During the season, he had to attend to personal matters with his family, which caused him to miss multiple matchups. But even though he missed games, his team was right behind him, supporting him whenever he needed it.

Steph Curry, always a pillar of support for his teammates, but he acknowledged that Wiggins needed it the most this season.

"That message is for everybody, it's just a little louder when it's a guy like Wiggs," Curry said.

Understanding Wiggins' significance on the court, Curry has backed him consistently throughout the year. Regrettably, the Warriors won't be able to showcase their current potential to fans after their loss.

