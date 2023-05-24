Steph Curry announces launch of his bourbon whiskey ‘Gentleman’s Cut’: All you need to know

Like most NBA superstars, Steph Curry is exploring business ventures outside the game of basketball. His latest endeavour is breaking into the world of alcohol.

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Steph Curry is starting his own alcohol brand. "Gentleman's Cut" is a whiskey that will be sold for roughly $80 per bottle. The Golden State Warriors star is one of many within the sport that have broken into this field.

Outside of Curry, some other notable NBA players with alcohol brands include James Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. LA Lakers star LeBron James also has his own brand of tequila, Lobos 1707.

Pro athlete's don't have long careers, so they have to maximize their platform to set them up when their playing days are over. While Curry is still one of the top player's in the league, he is making sure him and his family will be secure when he decides to hang it up for good.

What other business ventures does Steph Curry have?

Aside from launching his own brand of alcohol, Steph Curry has several other business ventures. One of them being launching his own media company.

"Unanimous Media" got off the ground in 2018 and is working on major projects including an animated show and audiobooks. The name of the company likely stems from the Golden State Warriors star being the first unanimous MVP in NBA history.

Curry's other big company is SC30. The purpose of SC30 is to look over his parnetships, investments and his acts of philantrophy. Right now, Curry's biggest partnership is with Under Armour, where he is one of their signature athletes. His deal with Under Armour is currently set to run until he decides to retire from basketball.

Thanks to all of his successful ventures, Curry actually earns more money outside of basketball than he does with it. Forbes named him one of the world's highest-paid athletes this year as he is set to make over $100 million. $48 million of that stems from his contract with the Warriors.

Similar to the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Curry has been able to successfully use his platform in the NBA to expand outward into the world of business.

