Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski twin with former's UA Curry 4 Low FloTro signature shoe and game gear vs Wizards  

Steph Curry and Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski had a twinning evening when both guards sported the former's Curry 4 Low FloTro, one from the Golden State superstar's signature shoe collection.

The pair sported the sneaker featuring the Dubs's iconic swingman color scheme when they played the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. The Warriors recorded a much-need 123-113 win that now puts them in ninth place with a 30-27 record. Curry had 18 points, while Podziemski had a quiet day with seven points.

The Curry 4 Low FloTro was in action during the All-Star Weekend as well when the 4x NBA champion suited up for the West. Weighing 12.8 oz, the sneaker is available in two colors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The FloTro is one from Steph Curry's signature vault and has been used by other players as well. Apart from Podziemski, Kixstats pointed out that Jake Cohen, Max Christie, and the latest UA face, De'Aaron Fox, have worn the sneaker on the hardwood.

On the game front, the Warriors were led by Klay Thompson, who continues to be a force off the bench with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists. Jonathan Kuminga had 21 points and six rebounds. The Wizards were led by Kyle Kuzma with 27 points, while Marvin Bagley III and Corey Kispert had 20 points each.

Where to buy Steph Curry's UA Curry 4 Low FloTro?

The UA Curry 4 Low FloTro is available for purchase on the official Under Armour site. Priced at $130, the shoes, as aforementioned, are available in two colors — the Royal Taxi and the Beta/Red. To add, the site offers an uber-cool caption to boot, calling the shoe light and grippy with UA Flow cushioning. The sneaker features a Built-in Pebax shank for midfoot stability, adding to its specifications.

Last season, Steph Curry inked a long-term deal with the sports giant that will extend well beyond his playing days. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, the former MVP who signed with Under Armour in 2013 and launched the Curry brand in 2020 will hold the title of president of Curry Brand and will also benefit by receiving additional resources to grow his brand.

Last season saw Curry become the ninth player in NBA history to have his signature shoe series reach a 10th model. The report also says that his sneaker line is one of the top five highest-grossing signature businesses annually.