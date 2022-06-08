“She needs to be home, she needs to be safe” - Steph Curry on Brittney Griner’s “wrongful detainment,” believes there is something to the sentiment about it being handled differently if it was him or LeBron James

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been one of the biggest stories in basketball since February. Upon trying to enter Russia, where she plays professionally, Griner was detained by authorities for allegedly having banned substances inside her luggage. Since then, she has remained in Russia while she awaits a trial.

The United States government continues to push that she was wrongfully detained and is doing everything possible to get her back on American soil. As this saga drags on, people in and outside of basketball have spoken out on behalf of Griner to get more attention on the situation.

Despite being in the midst of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry took the time to talk about Griner with ESPN's Malika Andrews. Like most, the former MVP wants to see her back home quickly and safely.

"Now we're over 110 days that she's been wrongfully detained," Curry said. "It is an unfortunate situation. It's a tradegy. She needs to be home, she needs to be safe, she needs to be with her family."

Curry ended the interview by saying he knows everything possible is being done to help make sure Griner can make her way back home.

"Right now, it is just about getting her home, and everybody joining that effort and joining that front to make sure she's talked about," Curry said. "All hands are on deck, and all resources thrown at getting her home as soon as possible. I know those efforts are ongoing."

LeBron James speaks out on Brittney Griner's behalf

Throughout his career, LA Lakers star LeBron James has often used his platform to help bring issues to the forefront when needed. As the biggest face in professional basketball, he took to social media to weigh in on Griner's situation. He feels all pro athletes need to band together to help put an end to this.

"We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely! Our voice as athletes is stronger together," James tweeted.

Often, the NBA is referred to as a brotherhood, and we are seeing an extension of that. While Curry and James are two of the biggest names, countless fans and athletes have tried to play their part in speaking out on this matter. Some things go beyond the game.

