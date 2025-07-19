Steph Curry dodges bizarre injury disaster, NBA world rejoices: "Warriors season could have ended before it started"

Steph Curry drew a massive crowd on Saturday during a promotional event in San Jose. Fans turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the Golden State Warriors superstar and hopefully score an autograph from the four-time NBA champion.Curry made two stops during the event, first at the Safeway store on Cottle Road, followed by a visit to Costco on Raleigh Road. At one of the locations, the perennial All-Star narrowly avoided a bizarre injury incident when a fan tossed a golf ball his way for an autograph. Thanks to his lightning-fast reflexes, Curry caught the ball just in time and prevented it from striking his face.The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans, especially those of the Warriors, breathing a collective sigh of relief. Steph Curry walked away from the moment completely unscathed, once again proving he’s quick on and off the court.&quot;The 2025-26 Warriors season could have ended before it started. Curry coordination saved the day,&quot; a fan said.Cris Diokno 🇵🇭 @cristevenLINKThe 2025-26 Warriors season could have ended before it started. Curry coordination saved the day. #DubNationAnother user wrote: 95.7 The Game @957thegameLINKWE ALMOST HAD A DISASTER ON OUR HANDS!Thankfully, Steph Curry has quick hands or he would have taken a golf ball to the eye!Another said: Stamp_Collect0r @BayAreaDubs510LINKWhy would someone throw it close to his face?! Terrible throw tooA fan commented: Apryl @ThatsSo_APRYLLINKWho threw a ball at him!!! 😤Another commented: Jamfn @JamfnlolLINKThe hater don’t want my 🐐 to get his 5th ring 😤Another user wrote: professional improviser @fanalyst_theLINKFull video? Dammmm gotta get whoever did that