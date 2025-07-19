  • home icon
  • Steph Curry dodges bizarre injury disaster, NBA world rejoices: "Warriors season could have ended before it started"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 19, 2025 05:21 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry drew a massive crowd on Saturday during a promotional event in San Jose. Fans turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the Golden State Warriors superstar and hopefully score an autograph from the four-time NBA champion.

Curry made two stops during the event, first at the Safeway store on Cottle Road, followed by a visit to Costco on Raleigh Road. At one of the locations, the perennial All-Star narrowly avoided a bizarre injury incident when a fan tossed a golf ball his way for an autograph. Thanks to his lightning-fast reflexes, Curry caught the ball just in time and prevented it from striking his face.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans, especially those of the Warriors, breathing a collective sigh of relief. Steph Curry walked away from the moment completely unscathed, once again proving he’s quick on and off the court.

"The 2025-26 Warriors season could have ended before it started. Curry coordination saved the day," a fan said.
Another user wrote:

Another said:

A fan commented:

Another commented:

Another user wrote:

