“Steph Curry doesn’t have to buy a new house and move his family around” - Colin Cowherd says playing for one team is good for the players, cites Michael Jordan feeling “weird” in Washington as an example

Throughout his career, Steph Curry has shown nothing but love and loyalty to the team that drafted him. The Golden State Warriors' star has proven that loyalty pays off.

The relationship between him and the organization is something other teams are trying to replicate. Of course, it is different, because some players have different ways of winning.

Nowadays, players often jump ship when things don't go their way. Trade requests seem to be at an all-time high right now, and it's not good for the business, some argue. Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" talked about how fans want to see their hometown teams draft and develop stars.

"Fans want yoou to draft, develop and keep your stars." Cowherd said. "It's good for the players. Steph Curry doesn’t have to buy a new house and move his family around. ... "It's good for the team. The ratings are good. The merchandise is good."

Playing for one team these days isn't that uncommon, though. Around the league, there are players, not named Curry, who have practiced loyalty. Even though they haven't achieved anything big with the team, they still choose to stay. Players like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal have stayed with the teams that drafted them for 10 seasons. Despite the team's struggles, they've remained true.

Cowherd also cited past athletes who have done the same thing Curry has done. He named Derek Jeter, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan as players who have spent their careers winning in one place. However, Cowherd had some thoughts about Jordan's stint with the Wizards.

"Michael Jordan was really awesome in Chicago (Bulls)," Cowherd said. "It felt weird in Washington (Wizards)."

New players should model Steph Curry's loyalty to the Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry

The player empowerment era in the NBA is unfolding now. Players are using their leverage to get them into situations that please them. One of the most notable player moves that shook the entire league was when Kevin Durant joined a 73-win team in the Warriors in 2016.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Kevin Durant will sign with Golden State, he writes on the Players Tribune. Kevin Durant will sign with Golden State, he writes on the Players Tribune.

It eliminated balance and competitiveness, and fans didn't enjoy it. But Warriors fans enjoyed it as they won two titles while Durant was there.

Not just that, but players forming super teams have been rampant over the last five years. Many blame LA Lakers star LeBron James for starting the trend, while some say the 2008 Boston Celtics are the ones to blame.

It's notable to see players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green stay with one team. They were drafted, developed and have only been winning with one team. Younger rising stars should take note and be patient with the organizations that draft them. It will be a rocky rise, but looking at Curry and the Warriors, it can pay off.

