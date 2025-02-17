Steph Curry drops truthbomb on influencing new NBA All-Star game format amid 1,000,000,000 viewership record

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry revealed that he was partly responsible for the new NBA All-Star game format. Split into four teams and three knockout games, Adam Silver and the league took a new approach by shortening the contest, hoping to increase the competitiveness among players, which seemingly went missing over the past four editions in the two-team format.

Ad

The Warriors star, who played his first All-Star game in the Bay Area, told reporters that he had input in the new format.

"I did have some input and a lot of conversations with Adam [Silver] and the rest of the leadership," Curry said on Sunday. "... Where we were last year, we needed a change. Some new life, new juice in the game. Something unexpected.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What that answer was is a collaborative effort to, I think No.1 to condense the amount of time we're actually playing. ... So that we can raise our level of competition and keep it fun for everybody."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first game was between Kenny Smith's "Young All-Stars," where the TNT analyst drafted several first-time All-Stars and younger players, and Charles Barkley's "Global Stars," including overseason players.

The other contest was between Shaquille O'Neal's "OGs," headlined by veteran Team USA stars, who faced Candace Parker's "Rising Stars," who won the Rising Stars challenge on Saturday.

The "OGs" won the ultimate All-Star championship after beating a team with rookies and sophomores in the semis and "Global Stars" in the final. Steph Curry was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP after scoring eight in the first game and 12 in the second. In each game, the winning team had to reach the target score of 40 points first.

Ad

Steph Curry feels it's a step in the right direction after teammate Draymond Green bashes new format

Steph Curry's teammate, Draymond Green, was one of the prominent personalities who slammed the new All-Star game format. Green vehemently ranted against the Rising Stars, getting an opportunity to play in the four-team format.

"You work all year to be an All-Star and you get to play up to 40 and then you're done ... Come on, what are we doing? This is ridiculous," Green said on the TNT broadcast.

Ad

He also said the event "s*cked" and said he would give it a "zero" on a scale of 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steph Curry addressed his comments after the game in his walkout interview with Draymond Green. Despite the former Defensive Player of the Year's dissatisfaction, Curry said the decision to move forward with this format was a step in the right direction.

"I heard what you said before the game," Steph Curry said. "… You earn your way to it, but I really felt like the All-Star Game just needed a fresh look and you can always reassess, you can always continue to make decisions on what's in the best interests of the fans. ... I think it worked out perfectly."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the level of competitiveness did increase, there was tremendous controversy around the Rising Stars getting to play on a Sunday against the All-Stars. Several players, media members, and viewers showed reluctance to accept the four-game format, preferring the East vs. West format.

Nevertheless, according to the NBA, social viewership numbers soared to 1,000,000,000 across Friday and Saturday alone, up 17%, and was still growing. That didn't include additional engagement across non-league accounts.

Also read: "Go back to EAST WEST" - Michael Jordan's $12,000,000 Bulls' teammate gives unfiltered take on 'trash' All-Star game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.