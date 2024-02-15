Steph Curry full court shot: Warriors superstar reportedly breaks Guinness World Record for longest made basket 

Over the past decade, Steph Curry has cemented himself as arguably the greatest shooter in history. The Golden State Warriors star recently pulled off a feat that has him landed in a different history book.

During his pre-game routine, Curry is known to take a shot or two from the tunnel when finishing up. Before the Warriors' matchup with the Clippers, he decided to take things to a new level. Instead of shooting at the basket in front of him, Curry opted for a full court heave. In a moment that left everyone in the arena speechless, he managed to make the shot.

Upon further research, it is believed that Steph Curry now holds the new world record for longest made shot. Prior to this, the record was held by a man named Joshua Walker. He also holds the world records for farthest hook shot, farthest bank shot and farthest shot made while sitting.

Steph Curry went on to have a big game against the LA Clippers, finishing with 41 points, four rebounds and five assists. However, the Warriors ended up losing by a final score of 130-125.

Steph Curry preparing for first-ever three-point shootout event

This weekend, Steph Curry will be participating in the All-Star game for the 10th time in his career. Along with the game itself, he'll also be competing in a first-ever event on Saturday night.

As one of the greatest outside shooters in NBA history, Curry has competed in the three-point contest in multiple occasions. He's won the event twice, in 2015 and 2021. After his latest win, he said he wouldn't be doing it again. However, things have changed to get the two-time MVP out of retirement.

Aside from the regular three-point contest, Curry will be having a shootout of his own. He'll be taking on WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty. Curry decided to take on this challenge after she posted a perfect score during last season's WNBA All-Star weekend.

Originally, Curry was going to shoot from the NBA line while Ionescu shot from the WNBA line. However, she took to social media to let the world know she isn't scared to shoot from the same distance as Curry.

Ionescu, 26, was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. She is coming off a season with the Liberty where she averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. For her career, the two-time All-Star is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.