Steph Curry gives sneak peek into NBA's plans while predicting brand new All-Star game format's fate

Stephen Curry appeared on the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area's show "Dubs Talk" last Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors star discussed multiple topics including the All-Star weekend that will be held in the Bay Area this season.

The weekend, which will run from February 14th to 16th, will be held at the Chase Center, and Curry made an eye-opening prediction about how the once-reputed event can be revived again.

The 4x NBA champion discussed this during the show and revealed how there could be a new format introduced this year:

"There's been a lot of ideas floated around, The league will probably announce something soon. You're going to try different formats and things that can spice the game up, add a little element of competition." Curry said.

The new format will reportedly have a four-team tournament-style design, with the semi-final games being played up to 40 points while the final will be played up to 25 points. The 24 All-Stars will be divided into three teams, with the winner of the Rising Stars game being the 4th team.

This system is being introduced to make the All-star game more competitive. Steph Curry believes that this would help older All-Stars manage minutes while getting the best out of the youngsters.

"Create (ing) a manageable time that guys are expected to play at a certain level because I think that's one of the bigger things, especially when you have guys playing way later in their career who are still All-Stars. You have young guys who are playing heavy minutes night-to-night, and it's not an excuse or a cop-out, it's just a different landscape now," Currry said.

The format aims to create a fast-paced competition, like a pick-up game. With reduced minutes and more teams, the workload could become more manageable. Fans have been calling for a change to the All-Star game format for years, and this could just be it, according to Curry.

Steph Curry to participate in another 3-point contest ft. Caitlin Clark

After headlining the All-Star game last year, Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu could return for another 3-point contest this season. Although the two stars will be returning, according to some reports, the NBA plans to add a twist to the shootout.

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu during the 2024 All-Star Weekend - Source: Imagn

ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday reported that Stephen Curry and NY Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu are looking to bring a partner each for this event:

"Sources tell me that Curry and Ionescu are continuing discussions on bringing back that shootout, There is plans for that. But also potentially including Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark in that competition this year." Shams revealed.

Clark has been a sensation ever since being drafted into the WNBA and broke multiple rookie records during her first season. Klay Thompson, on the other hand, joined the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season and could be a nice addition to the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

