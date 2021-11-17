"Steph Curry - He proved it last year, he's proving it again this year" - NBA legend Dwyane Wade heaps praise on the in-form Golden State Warriors star

Miami Heat legend and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has nothing but praise for Steph Curry. Wade often gushes over the baby-faced assassin on his TNT show and has the utmost respect for him. He has seen firsthand how Curry can erupt and wow the crowd with his circus shots. Dwyane Wade called guarding Steph Curry a task filled with "fear."

Dwyane Wade was a guest on First Take, a popular sports debate show on ESPN. He is easily one of the top five shooting guards of all time and his opinion is certainly more valuable than most other players. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked Wade what he thought about the Golden State Warriors and specifically the two-time MVP, Steph Curry, to which he replied:

"Steph Curry...He proved it last year, he's proving it again this year. He is one of the greatest to ever play this game. He is on that Mount Rushmore from the standpoint of changing the face of the game"

Stephen A. Smith is already on record stating that the Golden State Warriors will win the championship if everything continues the same way. He anticipates Klay Thompson will get back healthy and be a strong offensive force for the Warriors alongside Steph Curry. If the Splash Brothers get back to their usual ways, the rest of the league might be in trouble.

First Take @FirstTake



—@stephenasmith "It is official, I'm picking the Golden State Warriors to win the championship." "It is official, I'm picking the Golden State Warriors to win the championship."—@stephenasmith https://t.co/5esLjQBv3P

Dwyane Wade calls Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors "Basketball you want to watch"

Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors celebrate the victory over the Bulls

Dwyane Wade has often mentioned that Steph Curry is must-watch TV. The two-time MVP is out gunning for his third award and blowing away teams in the process.

The Golden State Warriors play an offensive style filled with ball and player movement, making them an exciting team to watch. They lead the league in assists per game and have done so many times over the years. The young players have bought into the system and everyone who steps foot on the floor is looking for an extra pass.

Dwyane Wade was asked about the Golden State Warriors' amazing start to the season and how their system works wonders. Wade replied, saying:

"It is beautiful watching them play basketball. As a fan of the game, to watch Golden State, the way they share the basketball...to see young guys like Poole...to see GP II (Gary Payton II) get his opportunity. You know those things right there, that's what sport is about."

"Steve Kerr is doing an amazing job of allowing those guys to play free and the excitement they bring man, it's just the place you want to be, it's basketball you want to watch."

The Golden State Warriors are ranked first in the NBA in a bevy of different categories, which shows how dominant they have been regardless of Steph Curry's exploits. They are ranked first in three-point shooting, fast-break points per game, assists rate, eFG% (effective field goal), TS% (true shooting), net rating, defensive rating, among many others.

NBA @NBA

9 threes.



Regular



Steph's NBA-best 3rd 40-point game of the season leads the 40 points.9 threes.Regular @StephenCurry30 things.Steph's NBA-best 3rd 40-point game of the season leads the @warriors to an NBA-best 11-1 record! 40 points.9 threes.Regular @StephenCurry30 things.Steph's NBA-best 3rd 40-point game of the season leads the @warriors to an NBA-best 11-1 record! https://t.co/2v3hhVz4Va

Dwyane Wade also shared his opinion on Draymond Green. The power forward is arguably the second-best passer in the league out of the frontcourt position, behind LeBron James. He is often called the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors and is their primary defensive anchor. Dwyane Wade said:

"I've gotten a better appreciation for Draymond Green since I've retired and really watch this guy, I mean he's a point guard, like he is one of the best playmakers in the game"

The Golden State Warriors take on the East powerhouse Brooklyn Nets tonight at Barclays Center for one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Former teammates Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were both named Players of the Week for their respective conferences and they will lock horns for the first time this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NBA @NBA



▪️ Top 2 scorers KD (29.6 PPG) and Steph (28.1 PPG) in action

▪️ Harden: 2nd in NBA with 9.3 APG

▪️ Draymond: Avg. over 8 RPG and 7 APG



The NBA-best 11-2 🌟 The STARS will be out in Brooklyn 🌟▪️ Top 2 scorers KD (29.6 PPG) and Steph (28.1 PPG) in action▪️ Harden: 2nd in NBA with 9.3 APG▪️ Draymond: Avg. over 8 RPG and 7 APGThe NBA-best 11-2 @warriors visit the 10-4 @BrooklynNets TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on TNT! 🌟 The STARS will be out in Brooklyn 🌟▪️ Top 2 scorers KD (29.6 PPG) and Steph (28.1 PPG) in action▪️ Harden: 2nd in NBA with 9.3 APG▪️ Draymond: Avg. over 8 RPG and 7 APGThe NBA-best 11-2 @warriors visit the 10-4 @BrooklynNets TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on TNT! https://t.co/JDJlEABQBN

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Can Stephen Curry win MVP? Yes No 4 votes so far