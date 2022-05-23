"Steph Curry heard all the Luka praise and he took it PERSONAL" - Former NBA champion calls for a Golden State Warriors sweep against Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors' 109-100 win in Game 3 resulted in former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins delivering an animated reaction. He called for a sweep in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

With solid performances across the board, the Warriors enjoyed a great win on the road. Considering that historically no team has made it back from being down 3-0, Perkins issued a call for a sweep when he said:

"Steph Curry heard all the Luka praise and he took it PERSONAL..and he put the key in Wiggins back to show the world he was a former Number 1 pick. Pull the damn brooms out and Carry the hell on..."

Referring to Steph Curry in his tweet, Kendrick Perkins also highlighted Curry's influence in sparking fire within Andrew Wiggins. That helped him bring out his best against Luka Doncic.

Doncic earned all the praise after his performances against the Utah Jazz and his heroics against the Phoenix Suns. Perkins had to take note of how Wiggins has put the Slovenian through hell in this series.

With Curry displaying his leadership skills in the manner of motivating his teammates, Wiggins has looked like a man on a mission in this WCF series.

Winning in dominant fashion, the Golden State Warriors stole a win on the road to take a 3-0 lead. With history on their side, the Dubs might be able to deliver on Kendrick Perkins' sweep call.

However, a singular anomaly continues to stand in the way of Golden State's chances of a sweep.

Could Luka Doncic put a damper on the Golden State Warriors sweep?

Luka Doncic in action during Game 3

Andrew Wiggins has done a fantastic job on Luka Doncic individually so far. But the fact remains that the Slovenian has singlehandedly kept the Dallas Mavericks alive in the fourth-quarter of the last two games.

Notching 40+ points in both outings, Doncic has recorded his numbers regardless of the Golden State Warriors' defensive schemes. More so, their chances at a sweep are hindered primarily because of the 23-year old's reputation in elimination games.

Luka Doncic notches an average of 38.3 points per game in elimination situations. At only 23 years old, the Slovenian has the highest scoring average in these situations in NBA history.

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic in elimination games:



39-9-9

46-7-14

33-11-8

35-10-4



His 38.3 PPG is the highest in NBA history. Luka Doncic in elimination games:39-9-946-7-1433-11-835-10-4His 38.3 PPG is the highest in NBA history. https://t.co/FkO3dsDX7T

This was put on full display in the second-round series against the Phoenix Suns. While the Warriors are a far more composed team and have a greater resolve to win in this regard, Doncic emerges as a player they have to be wary of in Game 4.

While also considering that the game will be in Dallas, Game 4 will be anything but a cakewalk for the Golden State Warriors.

