Steph Curry makes bold prediction ahead of the NBA All-Star 3-point contest against Sabrina Ionescu: "I win"

NBA star Steph Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu will face off in a highly-anticipated three-point contest on Saturday. The contest will be separate from the traditional three-point contest, and the two stars will go head to head in a competition of their own.

While Curry is set to shoot from the NBA three-point line, Ionescu was set to shoot from the WNBA three-point line. But that's changed. Both players will shoot from the NBA three-point line.

Given that, the odds currently have Steph Curry as a pretty heavy betting favorite across major sportsbooks ahead of the contest.

Curry caught up with NBA TV reporters to discuss the showdown, where he explained that there's only one possible outcome.

"It started with the three-point contest this summer with the WNBA," Curry said. "She had 37 points which was a record for the current format for the three-point contest. I shouted her out and said how amazing and ridiculous that accomplishment was, she challenged me back, and then fast forward to today we're going to have our Sabrina vs. Steph showdown."

"There's only one outcome though, it's that I win."

Sabrina Ionescu weighs in ahead of three-point contest with Steph Curry

Since Sabrina Ionescu has decided that she will be shooting from the NBA three-point line, fans have expressed their respect for the WNBA star. Despite the change, Ionescu is feeling confident and eager to compete.

Leading up to Saturday night's contest, she spoke with ESPN's Dave McMenamin. According to the WNBA star, Steph Curry was even booing her yesterday while she was going through her practice.

Although the banter and the competition are all in good fun, Ionescu explained that regardless of what happens, the stage has been set for a rematch. Given that All-Star Weekend is set to take place in Golden State next year, and she's from the Bay Area, she thinks a rematch is only logical.

“I know if I win, he’s going to want a rematch. If he wins, I’m going to want a rematch.”

The Steph vs. Sabrina three-point contest will take place tonight after the KIA Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-point contest. After the two take the court for their competition, the AT&T Slam Dunk contest will cap off an exciting night. Festivities start at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.