Steph Curry makes his feelings clear after getting revenge over P.J. Washington with 'night night' celebration - "You've gotta be good to do it"

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry avenged himself against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington during Sunday's 126-102 home victory. The two-time MVP broke out his signature "night night" celebration early, adding insult to injury for the Mavericks in the blowout affair.

Washington made headlines for utilizing Curry's celebration twice this season, including after Dallas' 111-107 home win over Golden State on Feb. 12. Washington trolled the 11-time All-Star despite being sidelined for the contest due to a sprained right ankle.

However, Curry settled the score and then some against Washington on Sunday. With the Warriors leading 90-69 late in the third quarter, he took the sixth-year forward off the dribble from beyond the arc. The sharpshooter promptly drilled a step-back 3-pointer in Washington's face to extend his squad's lead to 24 points.

While Curry typically reserves his night night celebration for late-game situations, he implemented it early, seemingly signaling the game was over before the fourth quarter.

After his game-high 30-point showing, a reporter asked Curry about his theatrics, and he hinted at his desire to get back at Washington.

"It was just a moment that I had with somebody on the other side," Curry said.

Curry added that he spontaneously carries out the celebratory gesture whenever he and his team are thriving.

"The night night stuff is never really predictable, it's just whenever I'm feeling it, and you've gotta be good to do it," Curry said.

With Sunday's victory, Golden State (30-27) tied its season series 2-2 against Dallas (31-27). It also moved within half a game of the Mavericks in the jam-packed Western Conference standings, with the teams positioned eighth and ninth.

P.J. Washington credits Steph Curry and Co. for getting revenge for his 'night night' celebration troll

As for P.J. Washington's thoughts on Steph Curry's retaliatory showmanship on Sunday, he took the high road. The two-way forward credited Curry and Golden State for emphatically responding to his night night celebration troll before underscoring his team's desire to move on.

"It is what it is. They deserved to do it tonight, so credit to them, but we just go to the next one and figure it out from there," Washington said.

Unfortunately for NBA fans, the Mavericks don't face the Warriors again this season. However, considering the teams' positions in the standings, they could be primed for a play-in tournament matchup.

