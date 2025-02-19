Steph Curry makes his feelings crystal clear after 11th All-Star appearance with heartfelt message - "This one was extra special"

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry stole the spotlight during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament in his host city of San Francisco. Two days later, the 11-time All-Star reflected on how meaningful it was for him to win the event's MVP on his home court.

Playing for Shaq's OGs, Curry recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and six 3-pointers across two games. His squad of seasoned All-Stars defeated Candace's Rising Stars 42-35 in the semifinal before coasting to a 41-25 victory over Chuck's Global Stars in the championship round.

Afterward, Curry was awarded his second All-Star Game MVP, with fans at the Warriors' Chase Center chanting "MVP!" as he received the Kobe Bryant Trophy.

On Tuesday, Curry took to X/Twitter to rave about his experience hosting the All-Star Game. The four-time NBA champion also showed appreciation to everyone who made it possible.

"Only 11 All-Stars to my name, but this one was extra special playing in the Bay," Curry wrote. "Love the game more than you'll ever know. Appreciate everyone who's helped me get here. Nothing short of GRATEFUL!"

Thus, it appears Curry made the most of his first career All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area.

Anthony Edwards says Steph Curry was gracious NBA All-Star Weekend host

Not only did Steph Curry relish All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, but he also tried to make the experience memorable for his fellow All-Stars.

According to Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star wing Anthony Edwards, the two-time MVP greeted his co-stars with gifts upon their arrival.

"He's been great, man — I don't know if he did this for everybody, but I'm pretty sure he did — but he had gifts for you in the room when you walked in, he welcomed you to San Francisco," Edwards said.

"Everybody knows how Curry is, man, he's a loving person. He's super cool, super laid back for sure."

Edwards is one of several stars who spoke glowingly of Curry over the weekend. Others, including James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant, raved about his impact on basketball and their enjoyment of playing alongside him.

So, it appears Curry's peers revere him as much as ever in Year 16.

