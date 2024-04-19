"Steph Curry never hit a 97" - Fans slam NBA2K after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 97 rating ahead of playoffs

Some fans are not happy with 2K Sports after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA 2K24 rating was updated ahead of the 2024 NBA playoffs. SGA started the season with a 93 overall rating, but it was upgraded to 97 recently after the OKC Thunder clinched the No. 1 spot in the West.

@idcstfumaynee on X pointed out SGA's ratings update ahead of the postseason and following the Golden State Warriors' elimination from the NBA Play-In Tournament. The user is upset with NBA 2K, as Steph Curry has never had a 97 overall rating in the game.

"Steph Curry never hit a 97 overall on 2K, and you want me to believe that Shai is deserving of it?" the fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

More tans chimed in on the ratings debacle, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among the MVP candidates this season.

Several fans and former players have advocated for him to win the award over Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Here are some of the fans' comments about SGA's 97 rating:

"Bruh is the most overrated player in the league ridiculous," a fan wrote.

"SGA's PPG dropped once the NBA stopped calling those ticky tack fouls on him. He is so overrated," this fan claimed.

"He play like a 88," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, there were some fans who backed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's improved NBA 2K24 ratings. They pointed out SGA's defense as the primary reason why he has a high overall despite not having the shooting of Steph Curry.

"Back-to-back 30+ scoring seasons, most efficient scoring guard in the league and 2nd in the league in steals and top 5 for guards in DPM," a fan wrote.

"I will say Shai all around is better which makes him the higher over Curry is the better player that's the difference to me," another fan replied.

"Shai is better than peak Curry ever was," a troll claimed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder waiting for first-round opponent

The OKC Thunder are waiting for their first-round opponent with the playoffs set to start in two days. The Thunder face the winner of the Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans matchup in the battle for the No. 8 seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. pulled off the No. 1 seed after a hard-fought and improved campaign. SGA is a likely MVP finalist along with Jalen Williams' continued improvement. Chet Holmgren has been fantastic in his first full season in the league.

Mark Daigneault is a potential winner of Coach of the Year, so it's a really great season for the Thunder. They went from narrowly missing the playoffs last year to making it as the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback