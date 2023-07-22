Steph Curry opens up on his 'underrated' mindset & how it helps foster his kids' passions

Steph Curry is widely believed to be one of, if not the single greatest, point guard in the history of the NBA. On the court, Curry is nearly untouchable, handling the ball with speed and grace while also maneuvering off-ball to exhaust his defenders in order to secure open shots.

Off the court, however, Steph Curry is a loving and supportive parent to his three kids. With daughters Riley and Ryan being 11 and eight years old, respectively, and his son Canon being five years old, Curry is diving head first into being a sports parent.

With his daughter Riley, who NBA fans likely remember stealing the show from her dad years back, now into volleyball, Steph Curry finds himself in a unique spot. When he was a young NBA hopeful, his parents, Sonya and Dell, made sure to be present and support him at all of his games.

Similarly, the future Hall of Famer is there for his daughter at games, eager to teach her and his other two kids the importance of his 'Underrated' mindset. During a recent interview with E! News, he spoke about what it's like being the parent to an athlete.

"The underrated mindset has always been a part of who I am. ... It gives you more inspiration to keep doing what you're doing because you want them to watch what it takes to be great at something, what it takes to deal with failure and success. It's what my parents did and what I'm trying to do with our three kids.

"There's nothing ever perfect about how you balance it all. You continue to protect the sacred time that you do have with your family, but also know that you can fully commit to your career and your passion."

How Steph Curry is handling the balance of being an overly-involved parent, and a passive parent on the sidelines

As fans are well aware, Steph Curry's father, Dell Curry, was an NBA standout in his own right. Given that, many would expect the elder Curry to be hard on his kids, and overly involved on the sidelines during his games growing up.

As it turns out, it was actually Sonya Curry who was the vocal parent when Steph was a kid. Although now that he's a parent of a kid who is involved in sports, he has worked to find the balance between being too loud, and too quiet.

As he explained to E! News, he remembers what it was like as a kid when his mom was loud on the sidelines chirping at referees. Given that, Steph Curry has worked to find the perfect balance while supporting his kids:

"I think I'm right in the middle. My instinct is to yell and all that, but I also know how I felt when my mom was doing it to me."

Currently, while his kids are all active, Riley is the only one involved in competitive sports, with his other daughter Ryan involved in dancing.

