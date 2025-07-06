"Steph Curry has requested a trade": Warriors fans fume as front office stays quiet during NBA free agency window

Steph Curry doesn’t have many years of elite basketball left and the pressure is on the Golden State Warriors to capitalize on whatever window remains. Last season saw the Warriors squeeze past the Houston Rockets in a grueling seven-game first-round series, only to be eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
It became painfully clear that Curry lacked the necessary support, with injuries further derailing Golden State’s postseason hopes. Entering the offseason, the Warriors were widely expected to be aggressive in free agency and the trade market to retool their roster around the greatest shooter of all time.
However, the team has taken a passive, wait and watch approach. The Warriors are the only team to not make a move in free agency so far. Frustrated fans have not held back, with many now questioning the front office’s commitment to contending and even urging Curry to leave the franchise if he wants another championship.
Quiet offseason for Steph Curry's Warriors so far
The Golden State Warriors have had an underwhelming offseason so far, with little to show in terms of meaningful roster moves. Steph Curry's squad parted ways with three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, and has yet to make a single signing or re-sign any of their own free agents.
Despite ongoing speculation about Jonathan Kuminga’s future, the promising forward remains in limbo, neither traded nor extended by the franchise. Meanwhile, no trades, let alone any blockbuster deals, have materialized
Time is running out for the Warriors, not just to make quality additions to the roster, but also to maximize what’s left of Curry’s championship window. With a core featuring Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the team has the foundation of a formidable Big 3. Adding a few key role players could turn Golden State into a dangerous playoff contender once again.
