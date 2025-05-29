Steph Curry's $16,239,819 Warriors teammate undergoes surgery after playoff disappointment

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski underwent left wrist debridement surgery, the team announced Wednesday night. He is expected to be ready in time for the start of training camp.

It was not divulged how he injured his wrist. The surgery was done in Los Angeles and he is set to make a full recovery.

Brandin Podziemski, who signed a 4-year, $16,239,819 contract with the Warriors in 2023, had a productive second year in the NBA. He played 64 games, started 33, and averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 minutes.

In the playoffs, he had his struggles but was still an integral part of the rotation, going for 11.3 points, five rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32 minutes. The Warriors saw their playoff run end in the Western Conference semifinals, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Brandin Podziemski was selected 19th in the 2023 draft by the Warriors out of Santa Clara. He found himself a spot in Steve Kerr's rotation and did not disappoint, either coming off the bench or as a starter.

Steve Kerr wants Brandin Podziemski to continue to shoot especially in the playoffs

Brandin Podziemski did not have the best offensive showings in the playoffs, but Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr still believes in their young guard and wants him to learn from it.

The four-time NBA champion spoke about it following their playoff exit in the second round, sharing that he wants Podziemski to stay confident with his shot during high-stakes games.

Kerr said:

“This was a great experience for him. There were times in this series where he was hesitant to shoot, even tonight he was 4-for-6 [from 3-point territory]. I thought he could’ve gotten 10 or 11 threes off, and we needed those. And I told him that after the game, I said, ‘When we get back here next season, you are not going to turn down a single shot.’”

In their final postseason game, Podziemski led the way for the Steph Curry-less Warriors, finishing with a team-high 28 points, on 11 of 19 shooting and 4 of 6 from 3-point country. He had six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes. However, it was not enough as the Timberwolves closed them out to advance to the Western Conference finals.

