Steph Curry's 2018 championship-winning teammate seeks NBA Twitter advice for derailed basketball career: "Play in China or Taiwan?"

Former NBA champion Nick Young last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season. However, his basketball career is not over yet, as the 38-year-old is now pondering his next move overseas.

On Tuesday, the former teammate of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to seek fans’ advice. Young shared a poll, asking fans whether he should attempt to continue his career somewhere overseas like China or Taiwan, or retire for good:

“I need y’all help. Should I get in shape for one last push to play in China or Taiwan or somewhere overseas, or call it quits?” Young tweeted.

Most fans encouraged Young to keep his basketball career alive:

“What type of question (is that)? The jumper (is) still there, you just gotta get back in condition and run it (back) one more time,” one fan said.

“One more season Nick, we need it, man,” another said.

On Sept. 26, Young signed with the Macau Black Bears of the ASEAN Basketball League to represent the team at the Asian Tournament. He also previously participated in rapper Ice Cube’s BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

Now, it looks like Young has aspirations to play in one of Asia's premier leagues, like Taiwan’s T1 League or the Chinese Basketball Association. However, it remains to be seen if the 38-year-old still has enough left in the tank to earn a contract and make an impact overseas.

Nick Young’s NBA career stats

Former Washington Wizards shooting guard Nick Young

After being drafted No. 16 by the Washington Wizards in the 2007 NBA draft, Nick Young went on to play 12 seasons for six different franchises. Outside of Washington, Young also played for the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets.

Young is best remembered for his time with the Wizards, where he served as a sparkplug scorer. However, it was during his lone season in Golden State (2017-18) toward the end of his career when he won his first and only championship.

Over 12 seasons, Young averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 41.8% shooting.

