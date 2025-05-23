Steph Curry's aunt 'hated' Reggie Miller's 'arrogance and cockiness', yet still sought personal memento, claims Dell Curry

Steph Curry's and Reggie Miller’s careers have been intertwined because of their elite shooting, as they are known to be two of the greatest shooters ever. However, as described by Steph’s brother, Seth Curry, and their father, Dell, Miller is not particularly well-liked in their family, especially by their aunts.

Ad

Talking in the "Unanimous World" podcast, Seth and Dell Curry looked back at the time some of their family members expressed their dislike of Miller, who was then playing for the Indiana Pacers, years before Seth and Steph entered the NBA, only for it to be squashed when they see them for the first time in person.

“My aunts wanted no parts of him,” Seth said, referring to Miller, who their aunts saw during Steph’s first NBA All-Star appearance. “We walk past (Miller) and they ask him for a picture. I’m like, ‘Ain’t no way y’all folded like this.’

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

”Every player got to have an era of arrogance and cockiness. … (but) my sisters did not like that,” Dell Curry said. “I heard Seth that they saw him in the back of an All-Star game and they flipped the script. Like, ‘Yo Reggie let’s get a picture.’ I’m like ‘You talk all this trash and now you want a picture.’”

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Miller was known for his ruthless attitude when he was still leading the Pacers during the 1990s and the early 2000s, when he was still playing against Dell Curry, who played most of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry entered the NBA in 2009 and has since been regarded as the best shooter ever, surpassing Miller’s 3-point records while winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. Miller has never won a title in his career.

Ad

On the other hand, Seth has bounced around the NBA, playing as a role player for various contenders. Now, he is one of the hosts of the "Unanimous World" podcast.

Reggie Miller regards Steph Curry as one of the sport’s game changers

While some of the Curry family is not fond of Reggie Miller’s on-court persona, the former Pacers star has been complimentary of Steph Curry, calling him one of basketball’s greatest game changers.

Ad

In the "All The Smoke" podcast, Miller believed Curry’s influence is now embedded in today’s basketball.

"If you go to any rec league, you go to any high school, any AAU, and you see those kids…the first thing they do is run to that three-point line and shoot and say, 'Stephen Curry.' He's come out and said, 'Look, there's steps here. I didn't just come out shooting 25-footers…' but all they see is the end results, and he has mastered it," Miller said on April 24.

Steph Curry’s game has also impacted the NBA as teams chucked threes now on a historically high level, carrying what Miller started during his heyday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.