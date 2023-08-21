"Steph Curry's impact is greater than Earvin Magic Johnson": Stephen A. Smith reveals exact moment when GOAT PG discussion became a debate for him

Steph Curry recently had strong claims regarding his place in the NBA by comparing himself to LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Curry stated that he and Magic are the two best point guards in the history of the league, which NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith strongly agrees with.

Smith talked about how Curry and Johnson's impact has helped separate their careers from the other great point guards. Both superstars have led their teams to significant places in the history books whilst also collecting hardware through the process.

The analyst talked on First Take about how he agrees with Curry's take.

"I'm talking impact..." Smith said. "I'm talking about from the point guard position, you can make an argument that Steph Curry's impact, right, is greater than that of even Earvin "Magic" Johnson. And that is why I would sit up there and say, 'Of course old school cats are going to disagree with me, d**n it, I'm not even sure I'm right.'"

"Curry is so unreal. I don't think he didn't just dismiss that. I think he makes a legitimate argument."

Andre Iguodala talks about playing golf with Steph Curry before an NBA game

Golf is one of the sports that Steph Curry enjoys aside from basketball. That's why he takes his time playing it whenever he gets a chance to do so. Andre Iguodala told a story about how the two of them played golf and Curry went on to have a great game later in the day.

"We used to play a lot. We had a game in Phoenix..." Iggy said. "We joked around like, let's bring our clubs... We didn't get to Phoenix until like 2:00 AM... We left the hotel around 7:00 [AM] because we had to be back for a team meeting at noon. And he probably shot like one or two over like it was nothing. And I'm dead, I'm picking up half the holes like... I'm just out here having fun."

"I'm like, I'm not going to have a good game tonight. I'm knowing I'm not going to have a good game... Steph went for like 40. And every time he scored he would look at me and laugh. And he's like, 'If they only knew what we did today.' There's no way he's supposed to have that type of game off a back-to-back and we just played golf. But there's something wrong with that dude, it's weird."

Given the array of testimonials about Steph Curry, it's not hard to believe that he's one of the game's greats.

